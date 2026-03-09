Royals Name Miles Gendron Captain

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Miles Gendron has been named Team Captain for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

"Being named Captain is such an amazing honor and something that I take a lot of pride in," said Gendron. "My family and I have truly enjoyed being part of this community and feel excited to help lead our team down the stretch of the season. That being said, we have a lot of leaders in that locker room and we definitely are a lead-by-committee group. We have a really special team, one of the best I've been lucky enough to be a part of."

Gendron, 29, becomes the first Royal to wear the "C" on his sweater since forward Todd Skirving did so in the 2024-25 season. He becomes the first defenseman to be named team captain of the Royals since Garrett McFadden was given the distinction in the 2022-23 season.

"After letting the team and leadership group naturally form, it was clear Miles is our Captain," stated Royals Head Coach and General Manager Anthony Peters. "He is a great person first and foremost. He leads by example and has the ability to drag his teammates into the fight. Team culture is very important, with Miles as our captain along with the supporting cast of the leadership group, our locker room and culture are in great hands."

Since signing to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with Reading on Oct. 31st, the Shrewsbury, Massachusetts native has recorded eight points (2g-6a) and 24 penalty minutes in 28 games. Gendron previously, skated in four games for Reading in the 2019-20 campaign, registering one point (1a) and a +3 rating overall with the point and a +4 rating earned his his Royals debut at Wheeling in a 6-3 win on February 19th, 2020.

The 6'2", 181-pound, left-shot blue-liner is in his seventh professional season after registering 14 points (4g-10a) in 60 games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the 2024-25 campaign. Across 223 ECHL career games, the third round selection, 70th overall, by the Ottawa Senators at the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, has logged 68 points (24g-44a) between Brampton (2018-19, 2019-20), Newfoundland (2019-20), Utah (2020-21, 2021-22), Greenville (2022-23, 2024-25) and Reading (2019-20, 2025-26). Gendron has recorded 80 points (29g-51a) across 277 professional career games between the American Hockey League (AHL), ECHL, Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) and Norway.

Prior to opening his pro career with Brampton in 2018-19, Gendron played four seasons in the NCAA for the University of Connecticut where he was a Captain his senior season (2018-19) and totaled 33 points (10g-23a) in 126 NCAA career games.







