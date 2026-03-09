ECHL Transactions - March 9
Published on March 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 9, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Indy:
Brandon Schultz, F
Rapid City:
Connor Joyce, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Evan Orr, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Evan Orr, D Placed on Reserve
Bloomington:
Add Deni Goure, F Assigned by Chicago Wolves 3/8
Delete Deni Goure, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Zach Faremouth, F Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Matt Berry, F Traded to Kalamazoo
Add Matt Berry, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Idaho:
Delete Jaden Shields, D Traded to Rapid City 3/8
Add Jaden Shields, D Activated from IR 14 Day 3/8
Indy:
Add Tyler Weiss, F Assigned by Chicago Wolves
Add Brandon Schultz, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Kaleb Tiessen, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Terry Broadhurst, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Sahil Panwar, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Iowa:
Add Ryan Dickinson, D Acquired from Orlando
Delete Ryan Dickinson, D Traded to Tahoe
Kalamazoo:
Add Matt Berry, F Acquired from Fort Wayne
Delete Josh Bloom, F Recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver
Kansas City:
Add Dylan Wells, G Activated from Reserve 3/8
Delete Jack LaFontaine, G Placed on Reserve 3/8
Maine:
Delete Jacob Perreault, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Brooklyn Kalmikov, F Assigned by Providence
Add Luke Cavallin, G Assigned from Providence by Boston
Delete Billy Girard, G Placed on Reserve
Delete Loke Johansson, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Norfolk:
Add Connor Fedorek, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Connor Fedorek, D Traded to Tulsa
Orlando:
Add Alton McDermott, F Signed ECHL SPC
Add Luc Wilson, F Signed Amateur Tryout
Delete Carter Allen, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Ryan Dickinson, D Traded to Iowa
Rapid City:
Delete Garrett Klotz, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Jaden Shields, D Acquired from Idaho 3/8
Add Ryan Chyzowski, F Assigned by Calgary Wranglers 3/8
Delete Simon Mack, D Recalled by Calgary Wranglers 3/8
Tahoe:
Delete Artur Cholach, D Recalled by Henderson Silver
Add Ryan Dickinson, D Acquired from Iowa
Toledo:
Add Dylan Moulton, D Returned From Loan by Manitoba
Delete Tanner Palocsik, D Traded to Wichita
Trois-Rivières:
Add Egor Goriunov, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Anthony Poulin, F Placed on Reserve
Add Hunter Jones, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Franseco Lapenna, G Placed on Reserve
Tulsa:
Add Connor Fedorek, D Acquired from Norfolk
Delete Drew Elliott, F Recalled by San Diego
Wheeling:
Delete Alexander Kuqali, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Emil Pieniniemi, D Assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Wichita:
Add Matt Davis, G Assigned by San Jose Barracuda
Delete Gabriel Carriere, G Recalled to San Jose Barracuda by San Jose Sharks
Delete Christophe Fillion, F Placed on Reserve
Add Tanner Palocsik, D Acquired from Toledo
