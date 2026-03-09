ECHL Transactions - March 9

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 9, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Indy:

Brandon Schultz, F

Rapid City:

Connor Joyce, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Evan Orr, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Evan Orr, D Placed on Reserve

Bloomington:

Add Deni Goure, F Assigned by Chicago Wolves 3/8

Delete Deni Goure, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Zach Faremouth, F Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Matt Berry, F Traded to Kalamazoo

Add Matt Berry, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Idaho:

Delete Jaden Shields, D Traded to Rapid City 3/8

Add Jaden Shields, D Activated from IR 14 Day 3/8

Indy:

Add Tyler Weiss, F Assigned by Chicago Wolves

Add Brandon Schultz, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Kaleb Tiessen, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Terry Broadhurst, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Sahil Panwar, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Iowa:

Add Ryan Dickinson, D Acquired from Orlando

Delete Ryan Dickinson, D Traded to Tahoe

Kalamazoo:

Add Matt Berry, F Acquired from Fort Wayne

Delete Josh Bloom, F Recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver

Kansas City:

Add Dylan Wells, G Activated from Reserve 3/8

Delete Jack LaFontaine, G Placed on Reserve 3/8

Maine:

Delete Jacob Perreault, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Brooklyn Kalmikov, F Assigned by Providence

Add Luke Cavallin, G Assigned from Providence by Boston

Delete Billy Girard, G Placed on Reserve

Delete Loke Johansson, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Norfolk:

Add Connor Fedorek, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Connor Fedorek, D Traded to Tulsa

Orlando:

Add Alton McDermott, F Signed ECHL SPC

Add Luc Wilson, F Signed Amateur Tryout

Delete Carter Allen, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Ryan Dickinson, D Traded to Iowa

Rapid City:

Delete Garrett Klotz, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Jaden Shields, D Acquired from Idaho 3/8

Add Ryan Chyzowski, F Assigned by Calgary Wranglers 3/8

Delete Simon Mack, D Recalled by Calgary Wranglers 3/8

Tahoe:

Delete Artur Cholach, D Recalled by Henderson Silver

Add Ryan Dickinson, D Acquired from Iowa

Toledo:

Add Dylan Moulton, D Returned From Loan by Manitoba

Delete Tanner Palocsik, D Traded to Wichita

Trois-Rivières:

Add Egor Goriunov, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Anthony Poulin, F Placed on Reserve

Add Hunter Jones, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Franseco Lapenna, G Placed on Reserve

Tulsa:

Add Connor Fedorek, D Acquired from Norfolk

Delete Drew Elliott, F Recalled by San Diego

Wheeling:

Delete Alexander Kuqali, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Emil Pieniniemi, D Assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Wichita:

Add Matt Davis, G Assigned by San Jose Barracuda

Delete Gabriel Carriere, G Recalled to San Jose Barracuda by San Jose Sharks

Delete Christophe Fillion, F Placed on Reserve

Add Tanner Palocsik, D Acquired from Toledo







