Canucks (NHL) Recall Josh Bloom, Reassigned Canucks (AHL)

Published on March 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that forward Josh Bloom has been recalled from loan by Vancouver (NHL) and reassigned to Abbotsford (AHL).

Bloom, 22, scored 15 goals and 13 assists in 19 games, including eight multi-point outings with Kalamazoo, and was named the Warrior Hockey /ECHL Player of the Month for February.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Vancouver, Bloom returns to Abbotsford via reassignment, charting one goal in 17 games with the team early this season.

The native of Oakville, Ontario, is in his second pro season and has recorded 69 points (35g, 34a) in 70 career ECHL games with the Wings & three points (1g, 2a) in 33 career AHL games with the Canucks.

Prior to turning pro, Bloom tallied 146 points (68g-78a) in 189 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Saginaw and North Bay.

Next up, Kalamazoo travels to Bloomington for a matchup against the Bison at 8 p.m. EDT on Friday, March 13, at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Next up, Kalamazoo travels to Bloomington for a matchup against the Bison at 8 p.m. EDT on Friday, March 13, at Grossinger Motors Arena.







