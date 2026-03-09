Stingrays Weekly Report - March 9

The South Carolina Stingrays have now won ten of 11 and six straight games after defeating Atlanta on Friday night and Savannah on Sunday in North Charleston. The Stingrays currently sit in second place in the South Division seven points behind the first place Florida Everblades.

March 9, 2026

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays have now won ten of 11 and six straight games after defeating Atlanta on Friday night and Savannah on Sunday in North Charleston. The Stingrays currently sit in second place in the South Division, seven points behind the first place Florida Everblades.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 37-18-1-0 LAST WEEK: 2-0-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 6 vs Atlanta Gladiators | 4-1 W

The Stingrays and Gladiators went to the third period tied at one Friday night before Dean Loukus scored 19 seconds into the final frame, pushing South Carolina ahead 2-1. Kyler Kupka then scored shorthanded less than three minutes later to double the advantage before an empty-net goal in the final minute sealed the 4-1 victory over Atlanta.

Sunday, March 8 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates | 3-2 W

Josh Wilkins had a goal and assist to notch his 200th point in his ECHL career as he led the Stingrays to a 3-2 win over Savannah on Sunday. Ty Taylor saved 28 shots in his first start since February 14 to earn his sixth win of the season.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Simon Pinard (22)

Assists: Simon Pinard (34)

Points: Simon Pinard (56)

Plus/Minus: Stan Cooley, Nolan Krenzen (+13)

Penalty Minutes: Ben Hawerchuk (97)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (6)

Wins: Seth Eisele (17)

Goals Against Average: Seth Eisele (2.22)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund* (.929)

* Denotes player is currently with the AHL's Hershey Bears

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 13 vs Toledo Walleye | 7:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Saturday, March 14 vs Toledo Walleye | 6:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Sunday, March 15 at Atlanta Gladiators | 3:10 p.m. EDT

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

Home Sweet Home: The Stingrays continue their five-game homestand hosting the Toledo Walleye Friday and Saturday. At home this season, the Stingrays are 21-8-0 with a +18 goal differential. The Stingrays became only the second team in the ECHL this season to reach 20 or more wins at home, only trailing league leading Kansas City with 25 wins.

Finally a Fresh Face: After 24 consecutive games against the South Division, the Stingrays play eight of their next nine games against the Western Conference. Friday night against Toledo will be the first time since January 4 that the Stingrays play a non-divisional opponent. South Carolina is 33-18-1 against the South Division while holding a 4-0 record against teams outside of the division.

Wilkins for 200, Please: Forward Josh Wilkins notched his 200th point in his ECHL career on Sunday afternoon against Savannah with his eventual game-winning goal 1:35 into the second period. The Raleigh, NC native has 83 goals and 117 assists in 211 games in his career, with 199 points coming as a Stingray. This season, Wilkins has 42 points (20g, 22a) in 48 games.

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, March 13th, against the Toledo Walleye for Vinyl Night at 7:05 p.m.

