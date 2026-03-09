Thunder Weekly, March 9, 2026

Published on March 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder gather following a goal

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita continued its 12-game road trip this past week with four games in five days. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, March 4

Wichita at Indy, 3-2 L

Friday, March 6

Wichita at Indy, 1-0, W

Saturday, March 7

Wichita at Indy, 2-1 L (OT)

Sunday, March 8

Wichita at Toledo, 5-1 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Thursday, March 12

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Friday, March 13

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Saturday, March 14

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

**Pre-game begins 20 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the FloHockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App, keywords The Sin Bin**

WICHITA

HOME: 14-8-2-4

AWAY: 9-15-3-0

OVERALL: 23-23-5-4

Last 10: 3-5-2-0

Streak: 0-1-1-0

Rank: 5th, Mountain Division, 55 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Bates, Dickman, 16

Assists: Bates, 33

Points: Bates, 49

+/-: Proctor, +8

PIM: Stinil, 68

WILD WEST - Wichita continued its 12-game road trip this past week out east with four games in five days. The Thunder went 1-1-1 against Indy and fell on Sunday at Toledo. Wichita enters the week six points back of fourth place with 55 points.

GOOSE EGG - Gabriel Carriere stopped 33 shots on Friday to claim his fourth shutout in a Thunder uniform and first win since being reassigned last week. Friday was his seventh pro shutout and second of the year after claiming one with AHL San Jose on November 26 against Calgary.

300 - Nolan Kneen skated in his 300th ECHL game on Saturday while Michal Stinil played in his 300th pro game that same night. Stinil is nearing 300 ECHL games, just four shy of that mark. Stinil is six points away from 300 in his ECHL career.

SPECIAL - Wichita hasn't allowed a power play goal since February 21 in Kansas City. The Thunder have killed off 19-straight power plays over the last six games. Wichita is sixth on the road on the penalty kill, operating at 87.5% and has moved into the top 10 overall, operating at 83.8%.

END OF THE ROAD - Wichita is nearing the end of its month-long road trip, the longest in franchise history. The Thunder began with a visit to Iowa on February 18 and will finish this weekend in the Black Hills against Rapid City. Wichita is 2-5-2 on the trip.

THUNDERBOLTS...Matt Davis leads the league in save percentage (.932)...T.J. Lloyd played in his 100th pro game on Friday...Wichita is 10th in the league in shots for per game (31.84)...Wichita is 8-5-2-1 when leading after one...Wichita 16-2-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 16-8-2-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 13-10-5-4 in one-goal games...

