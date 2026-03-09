Oilers Receive Blueliner Connor Fedorek in Cash Deal
Published on March 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, announced on Monday that defenseman Connor Fedorek was acquired from the Norfolk Admirals in a cash-for-player deal.
Fedorek, 26, joins the Oilers with 152 games of ECHL experience, compiling 42 points (12g, 30a), 187 PIM and a +6 rating over his four-season career.
The six-foot, 185-pound defenseman has spent most of his career with Norfolk, recording 35 points (11g, 24a) in 128 appearances for the Admirals. His early career included short tenures with Indy, Reading and Kalamazoo in addition to a six-game stint with Fayetteville of the SPHL.
The left-handed blueliner joined Norfolk midway through the 2023-24 season, clicking instantly en route to 14 points (4g, 10a), 51 PIM and a +13 rating in 31 games, earning him a spot on the Admirals playoff roster. Returning to the club the following season, he produced a career-high 18 points (4g, 14a) and 95 PIM, while helping Norfolk secure a second consecutive postseason berth. In 15 Kelly Cup Playoff appearances, Fedorek registered four points (1g, 3a), 15 PIM and a +7 rating.
Prior to turning pro, the Bethel Park, Pennsylvania native played collegiately at Ferris State University where he was teammates with Oilers forward Justin Michaelian and skated in 67 games as a Bulldog. Fedorek transferred to Utica University his senior season, leading all NCAA D3 players with a +41 rating while averaging nearly a point per game with 24 points (4g, 20a) in 29 outings.
Fedorek caught NCAA scouts' eyes in the NAHL, playing with Kenai River and Odessa in a 126-game junior career. In his final NAHL season, the Jackalopes captain registered a junior-hockey-high 32 points (8g, 24a) in 55 games.
