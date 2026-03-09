Rush Acquire Jaden Shields from Steelheads
Published on March 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, the Rush have acquired Jaden Shields from the Idaho Steelheads in exchange for future considerations.
Shields, 26, has played 33 games with Idaho this season and picked up 17 points (4g+13a). He last suited up on February 20th. He faced the Rush in all eight head-to-head meetings between Rapid City and Idaho this year.
The second-year defenseman from Royal Oak, Mich. has also seen time with Tulsa, Kalamazoo, and Norfolk. Shields has totaled 68 ECHL games in his career.
Shields competed collegiately at Adrian College in Michigan at the NCAA Division III level. He also played seven games with the Sioux Falls Stampede in junior hockey.
The Rapid City Rush face the Wichita Thunder on March 12th, 13th, and 14th at The Monument Ice Arena! Saturday, March 14th is Rush Fights Cancer, presented by Vitalant and Thrivent Financial. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.
ECHL Stories from March 9, 2026
- Oilers Receive Blueliner Connor Fedorek in Cash Deal - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Acquires Defenseman Palocsik from Toledo - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Acquire Jaden Shields from Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Trade Defenseman Jaden Shields to Rush for Future Considerations - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Acquire Forward Matt Berry from Komets - Kalamazoo Wings
- Knight Monsters Acquire D-Man Ryan Dickinson to Complete Future Considerations Trade - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- ECHL Announces Voluntary Suspension of Iowa Membership for 2026-27 Season - ECHL
- ECHL Board of Governors Approves Voluntary Suspension of Iowa Heartlanders Operations for 2026-27 Season - Iowa Heartlanders
- Solar Bears Trade Ryan Dickinson to Tahoe; Sign Rookie Forwards Alton McDermott, Luciano Wilson - Orlando Solar Bears
- Maine Mariners Go for 11 in a Row with "School Day" Game Tuesday Morning - Maine Mariners
- Cam Johnson Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Moves up Standings, Green Ice Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Florida's Johnson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Davis Returns to Wichita; Carriere Reassigned to AHL San Jose - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Name Miles Gendron Captain - Reading Royals
- Thunder Weekly, March 9, 2026 - Wichita Thunder
- Gargoyles Explode with 6-2 Win at First Horizon Coliseum - Greensboro Gargoyles
- This Friday's Game (March 13) to be Televised on MyTV JAX30 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Canucks (NHL) Recall Josh Bloom, Reassigned Canucks (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: March 9 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Walleye Weekly No. 20: March 9, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Weekly Report - March 9 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rapid City Rush Stories
- Rush Acquire Jaden Shields from Steelheads
- Ryan Chyzowski Returns to Rush, Simon Mack Called Up
- Sellout Crowd for Military Appreciation Night, Wheeling Bests Rush
- Rush Game Notes: March 7, 2026 vs. Wheeling Nailers
- Wagner Tallies Twice, Wheeling Prevails in Middle Game of Series