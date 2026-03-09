Rush Acquire Jaden Shields from Steelheads

Published on March 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, the Rush have acquired Jaden Shields from the Idaho Steelheads in exchange for future considerations.

Shields, 26, has played 33 games with Idaho this season and picked up 17 points (4g+13a). He last suited up on February 20th. He faced the Rush in all eight head-to-head meetings between Rapid City and Idaho this year.

The second-year defenseman from Royal Oak, Mich. has also seen time with Tulsa, Kalamazoo, and Norfolk. Shields has totaled 68 ECHL games in his career.

Shields competed collegiately at Adrian College in Michigan at the NCAA Division III level. He also played seven games with the Sioux Falls Stampede in junior hockey.

