Kansas City Mavericks Become First Team in ECHL to Clinch Playoff Spot
Published on March 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have officially clinched a spot in the 2026 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs, becoming the first team in the league to secure a postseason place. The Mavericks clinched their playoff position on Sunday, March 8, marking the fourth consecutive season the team has advanced to the postseason.
The Mavericks' strong performance throughout the season has positioned them as one of the top teams in the ECHL and a contender for the Kelly Cup as the regular season enters its final stretch.
The Kelly Cup Playoffs are set to begin on April 24. The postseason appearance continues the team's recent success and reflects the organization's consistent competitiveness within the league.
Tickets for the Mavericks' playoff games will go on sale tomorrow. Fans are encouraged to secure seats early as postseason games are expected to draw strong inside Cable Dahmer Arena.
The Mavericks and their fans will look to build on the momentum of another successful season as the team begins its pursuit of the Kelly Cup.
Additional playoff details, including opponents and game times, will be announced once the league schedule is finalized.
For ticket information and playoff updates, visit kcmavericks.com or call (816) 252-7825.
ECHL Stories from March 9, 2026
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: March 9, 2026 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kansas City Mavericks Become First Team in ECHL to Clinch Playoff Spot - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - March 9 - ECHL
- Oilers Receive Blueliner Connor Fedorek in Cash Deal - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Acquires Defenseman Palocsik from Toledo - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Acquire Jaden Shields from Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Trade Defenseman Jaden Shields to Rush for Future Considerations - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Acquire Forward Matt Berry from Komets - Kalamazoo Wings
- Knight Monsters Acquire D-Man Ryan Dickinson to Complete Future Considerations Trade - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- ECHL Announces Voluntary Suspension of Iowa Membership for 2026-27 Season - ECHL
- ECHL Board of Governors Approves Voluntary Suspension of Iowa Heartlanders Operations for 2026-27 Season - Iowa Heartlanders
- Solar Bears Trade Ryan Dickinson to Tahoe; Sign Rookie Forwards Alton McDermott, Luciano Wilson - Orlando Solar Bears
- Maine Mariners Go for 11 in a Row with "School Day" Game Tuesday Morning - Maine Mariners
- Cam Johnson Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Moves up Standings, Green Ice Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Florida's Johnson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Davis Returns to Wichita; Carriere Reassigned to AHL San Jose - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Name Miles Gendron Captain - Reading Royals
- Thunder Weekly, March 9, 2026 - Wichita Thunder
- Gargoyles Explode with 6-2 Win at First Horizon Coliseum - Greensboro Gargoyles
- This Friday's Game (March 13) to be Televised on MyTV JAX30 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Canucks (NHL) Recall Josh Bloom, Reassigned Canucks (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: March 9 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Walleye Weekly No. 20: March 9, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Weekly Report - March 9 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Kansas City Mavericks Become First Team in ECHL to Clinch Playoff Spot
- Mavericks Outpace Tulsa in Third
- Kansas City Falls 2-1 in Overtime to Allen on Friday Night at Cable Dahmer Arena
- Mavericks Defeat Allen in Midweek Matchup at Cable Dahmer Arena
- Mavericks Earn 4-3 Win