Kansas City Mavericks Become First Team in ECHL to Clinch Playoff Spot

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have officially clinched a spot in the 2026 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs, becoming the first team in the league to secure a postseason place. The Mavericks clinched their playoff position on Sunday, March 8, marking the fourth consecutive season the team has advanced to the postseason.

The Mavericks' strong performance throughout the season has positioned them as one of the top teams in the ECHL and a contender for the Kelly Cup as the regular season enters its final stretch.

The Kelly Cup Playoffs are set to begin on April 24. The postseason appearance continues the team's recent success and reflects the organization's consistent competitiveness within the league.

Tickets for the Mavericks' playoff games will go on sale tomorrow. Fans are encouraged to secure seats early as postseason games are expected to draw strong inside Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Mavericks and their fans will look to build on the momentum of another successful season as the team begins its pursuit of the Kelly Cup.

Additional playoff details, including opponents and game times, will be announced once the league schedule is finalized.

