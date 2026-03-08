K-Wings Power Through Icemen Sunday

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (25-24-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, showcased the strength of their special teams, turning in multiple power-play goals and beating the Jacksonville Icemen (20-28-7-1) Sunday at Wings Event Center, 4-1.

After a scoreless first period, Josh Bloom (15) improved his league-leading goal streak to four games (7g) with a power-play bomb from the high slot that found a home inside the right post at the 9:21 mark of the second frame. On the play, Quinn Preston (29) found Jayden Lee (20) at the blue line, who then crossed to Bloom for the blast.

Jacksonville quickly responded with a goal of its own at the 11:34 mark.

Andre Ghantous (15) answered with a crease front scoop and score at the 14:49 mark. On the setup, David Keefer (21), in the right circle, passed to a firing Colin Bilek (16) in the slot that caromed off the netminder's right leg pad to Ghantous waiting on the left edge of the paint for the goal.

Jackson Kunz (6) then struck on the power-play by redirecting the puck past the netminder and into the back of the net at the 7:28 mark of the third period. On the goal, Bloom (12) crossed to Zach Okabe (31) from inside the blue line. Okabe then fired a shot from the right circle that found the stick of Kunz, bringing the score to 3-1.

Okabe (14) capped the game by finding an empty net with 36 seconds remaining to finalize a 4-1 score. On the goal, Ryan Cox (9) won a defensive zone faceoff to Bloom (13), who passed to Okabe. Okabe then backhanded a rink-long Hail Mary that eventually landed in the net.

Jonathan Lemieux (8-6-1-3) was fantastic in his return to the net, making 25-of-26 saves and earning the first star in the contest. The K-Wings went 2-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Next up, Kalamazoo travels to Bloomington for a matchup against the Bison at 8 p.m. EDT on Friday, March 13, at Grossinger Motors Arena.

The legend returns! Green Ice is back, presented by Southern Michigan Bank & Trust! Celebrate St. Patrick's Day the Kalamazoo way with the game that started it all at 7 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 14, at Wings Event Center. From glowing Green Foam LED Sticks for every fan to the post-game auction of player-worn specialty jerseys benefiting The Salvation Army, this is a night where memories are made, and history lives on.







