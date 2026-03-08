Thunder Fall to Mariners 4-3 in OT

Published on March 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder defenseman Jacob Graves (left) vs. the Maine Mariners

PORTLAND - The Maine Mariners scored late to force overtime and won the game on a power play as the Adirondack Thunder suffered a 4-3 loss on Sunday afternoon.

After no scoring through most of the first period, Brian Carrabes struck late to give Adirondack a 1-0 lead. Carrabes sent the puck to Patrick Grasso, and he returned it for a one timer that beat goaltender Brad Arvanitis on the right side. The goal was Carrabes' tenth of the year with the lone assist going to Grasso with 20 seconds left in the period. The Thunder took the one-goal lead into the intermission.

The Mariners responded for the only goal of the second period at the 4:45 mark as Robert Cronin tapped in a Jacob Perrault pass after a great save by Jeremy Brodeur. The goal was Cronin's 13th of the year with assists from Perrault and Zach Jordan to tie the game 1-1 after 40 minutes.

Jacob Perrault gave the Mariners a 2-1 lead in the third period as he scored his 12th of the year at the 4:19 mark with the lone assist from Zach Jordan on a breakaway goal. Perrault intercepted the puck and slipped it between the pads of Jeremy Brodeur for the lead.

Adirondack scored back-to-back goals to take the lead in the third. Sean Olson forced a turnover and took a shot that was denied by Brad Arvanitis. Grant Loven got the rebound and scored his eighth of the year to even the score up 2-2 at 8:07 of the third.

Dylan Wendt gave the Thunder the lead at 11:53 of the third as he banked the puck off of Bran Arvanitis and into the net for his sixth of the season. Sean Olson picked up the lone assist after forcing another turnover and Adirondack took a 3-2 lead.

Maine scored late to force overtime. With the net empty, Sebastian Vidmar beat Jeremy Brodeur on a wrister with 43 seconds left in the third period to tie the game, 3-3. The goal was Vidmar's sixth of the year with assists from Max Andreev and Antonio Venuto.

In overtime, the Mariners were given a power play and Owen Gallatin scored at 4:36 for the extra point and a 4-3 victory.

After two weeks on the road, the Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena on Wednesday, March 18 against Maine at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 21 against Reading at 7 p.m.

