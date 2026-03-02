Thunder Fall 1-0 in Overtime to Railers

Published on March 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







WORCESTER - The Adirondack Thunder ended the weekend with a 1-0 overtime loss to the Worcester Railers in front of 4,931 at DCU Center on Sunday afternoon.

After no scoring through 60 minutes, Drew Callin scored at 4:27 of overtime after a turnover to give the Railers the 1-0 win. The goal was Callin's 20th of the year with the lone assist going to Anthony Repaci.

Jeremy Brodeur stopped 28 of 29 shots in the loss.

After two weeks on the road, the Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena on Wednesday, March 18 against Maine at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 21 against Reading at 7 p.m.

