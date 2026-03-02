Gylander Spearheads Second Walleye Shutout in as Many Games in Win against Iowa

Published on March 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye picked up their second consecutive shutout win, this time over the Iowa Heartlanders by a score of 3-0 at the hands of Carter Gylander at the Huntington Center tonight. Gylander stopped all 45 shots he faced - the most shots the Walleye have allowed all season. Tanner Kelly and Mitch Lewandowski tallied their fifth points of the weekend each with a goal and assist in tonight's game and Garrett Van Wyhe had a goal and an assist to bring his weekend point total to three.

How it Happened:

Tanner Kelly got the scoring started for the Walleye with his fourth goal of the weekend and 20th of the season just 3:46 into the first period, ringing a shot off of the crossbar and behind William Rousseau. Assists on the goal that put Toledo up 1-0 went to Brendon Michaelian and Garrett Van Wyhe, the second point of the weekend for both skaters.

Riley McCourt was called for a trip, the first penalty of the game at the 6:50 mark of the second period, leading to an Iowa power play. Toledo got possession of the puck just as the penalty expired, McCourt took a pass, slid it to Mitch Lewandowski, who slid it to Garrett Van Wyhe, who put the Walleye up 2-0 with a goal at the 8:57 mark of the second, his 10th goal of the season and second with Toledo.

Mitch Lewandowski added Toledo's third goal of the night, his eighth of the season and his fifth point of the weekend at the 16:04 mark of the second. Tanner Kelly got the lone assist on the goal that extended Toledo's lead to 3-0 over Iowa.

Toledo went to their first power play of the day 4:08 into the third period with a high-sticking penalty against Cameron Butler. It only lasted five seconds, when Brandon Hawkins took a tripping penalty of his own, leading to 1:55 of 4-on-4 hockey. Iowa decided to pull William Rousseau for the extra attacker with Hawkins in the box just five minutes into the third, but even with the fifth man, Iowa couldn't score during the penalty.

Riley McCourt took a penalty for a cross-check at the 8:30 mark of the third, putting Iowa on their third power play (though their second was five seconds). Toledo killed off this penalty as well, their third kill of the night.

Nick Andrews took a tripping penalty with 4:37 to go in the third, a second power play for Iowa in the third period late in the frame. Carter Gylander made some exceptional saves en route to his second shutout of the season and the team's second in a row. Neither team scored on special teams as Toledo killed off all four penalties they took. Iowa outshot Toledo 45-31, but Toledo held on for the 3-0 win.

Local 245 Three Stars:

1 - G Carter Gylander, TOL (SO, 45 SV)

2 - F Tanner Kelly, TOL (1 G, 1 A, +2)

3 - F Mitch Lewandowski, TOL (1 G, 1 A, +2)

What's Next:

The Walleye are set to play two games next weekend at the Huntington Center, the first being on Friday against the Cincinnati Cyclones for the 13th matchup between the two teams, as the Walleye hold an 8-3-1-0 record over the Cyclones. Puck drop for the Friday home contest is set for 7:15 PM.







