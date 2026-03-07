Walleye Hold Onto 3-2 Win for Ninth Victory over Cincinnati this Season

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones by a score of 3-2 at the Huntington Center tonight, the team's fourth straight win. Sam Craggs scored on the breakaway straight out of the penalty box for what would be the game-winning goal, Tanner Kelly and Ryland Mosley each scored, Nick Andrews had two assists, and Carter Gylander stopped 33 of the 35 shots he faced tonight.

How it Happened:

Elijah Vilio got the Cyclones on the board quickly, scoring the game's first goal just 46 seconds into the first period, his 10th goal of the season. Ryland Mosley responded though, scoring Toledo's first goal of the game, his second of the season, at the 10:58 mark of the first to tie the game at one goal each. Nick Andrews and Sam Craggs got the assists on the goal. Toledo scored a second time, but it was called back for goaltender interference, and the score remained 1-1 at the end of the first.

Jordan Kaplan got the game's first penalty, a slashing minor at the 10:06 mark of the second period to put the Walleye on the power play. Toledo's power play has been firing at all cylinders against the Cyclones this season, converting on 41.2% of chances going into tonight's game. Tanner Kelly added to the statistic, scoring his 21st goal of the season on the power play at the 11:04 mark of the second. Riley McCourt and Tanner Dickinson got the assists on the goal that put Toledo up 2-1 over Cincinnati.

Sam Craggs was called for a slashing penalty behind the play 17:42 into the second period, putting Cincinnati on their first power play of the day. Toledo took a faceoff in their defensive zone with one second left on the penalty, won the faceoff, passed it up to Craggs fresh out of the box, who scored his sixth goal of the season on the breakaway. Brandon Hawkins got the primary assist, and Nick Andrews got his second assist of the night on the goal that put Toledo up 3-1 with nine seconds left in the second period.

Gunnarwolfe Fontaine took a slashing minor at the 7:25 mark of the third period, leading to Toledo's second power play of the night. The Cyclones killed off the penalty, their first time doing so on the night. Penalties were handed out at the 10:58 mark of the third, as Spencer Cox got a tripping call for Cincinnati and Sam Craggs was handed a roughing minor after the play. Teams played 4-on-4 for the following two minutes, and neither team scored with a man in the box.

Cincinnati pulled Ken Appleby in favor of the extra attacker with three minutes to go in the third. Justin Vaive scored to make the game 3-2 with a goal with 1:31 to go in the third. That was all, though, as Toledo held on for the 3-2 win over the Cyclones. Cincinnati outshot Toledo 35-25, but Toledo's power play was 1-for-2 on the night, and the penalty kill was a perfect 1-for-1.

Local 245 Three Stars:

1 - F Sam Craggs, TOL (GWG)

2 - F Tanner Kelly, TOL (1 G)

3 - G Carter Gylander, TOL (33 SVS, .943 SV%)

What's Next:

The Walleye have tomorrow off, but they return to action on Sunday to face off against the Wichita Thunder at the Huntington Center for the third time this season. The first two matchups came in November, where they split a two-game weekend series. Puck drop for the Sunday matchup is set for 5:15 PM.







