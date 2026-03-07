Nailers Win Second Straight in Rapid City, 4-3

Rapid City Rush's Jake Ratzlaff and Wheeling Nailers' Tristan Thompson, Brayden Edwards, and David Breazeale on the ice

RAPID CITY, SD- For the second time this week, the Wheeling Nailers and Rapid City Rush played a tight game with lots of shots on goal at The Monument. Wheeling won by the exact same 4-3 final score, but this tilt was decided in regulation. Logan Pietila's shorthanded goal at the 2:04 mark of the third period was the eventual game winner, while Matty De St. Phalle posted his second straight multi-point game with a goal and an assist. Taylor Gauthier took care of business with 31 saves between the pipes.

The game got off to an explosive start, as four goals were scored in the opening eight minutes of play, with three of those going to the Nailers. The first marker came at the 4:32 mark. Matthew Quercia sped into the left circle of the offensive zone, then wired a wrist shot into the right side of the twine. Rapid City bounced right back with an equalizer just 22 seconds later. Blake Bennett set up Ryan Wagner, who roofed a one-timer into the top-right corner of the cage from the left circle. Wheeling went right back on top just 66 seconds after that. Matty De St. Phalle's backhander from deep on the left side somehow stayed out of the net, but Craig Armstrong made sure the visitors didn't come away empty-handed, as he buried the rebound from the slot. Next up was a power play goal at the 7:55 mark, as the Nailers converted on their only opportunity of the night. Tristan Thompson let a wrist shot go from the center point, which was tipped home by Matty De St. Phalle.

The scoring slowed down significantly in the second period, despite a plethora of shots, as the two teams combined to put 40 shots on the netminders. All but one of those attempts stayed out, and that goal went to the Rush on the power play. Wheeling cleared the zone, leading Rapid City goaltender Connor Murphy to leave the puck for Ryan Wagner. The Rush captain flew down the right side of the ice, before cutting to the net, and shoveling in the tally on his forehand.

The Nailers got a key goal at the 2:04 mark of the third period, which gave them a two-goal advantage at the time. Logan Pietila stole the puck in neutral ice, and skated in alone on a shorthanded breakaway. Pietila knew exactly what he wanted to do, as he ripped a shot into the right side of the net. The significance of that tally showed when Rapid City's Blake Bennett lifted in a rebound with 35 seconds left and the goaltender pulled for the extra attacker. Wheeling didn't allow the Rush into the offensive zone with possession after that, closing out the 4-3 road victory.

Taylor Gauthier earned the win in goal for the Nailers, as he denied 31 of the 34 shots he faced. Connor Murphy made 37 saves on 41 shots in the loss for Rapid City.

The Nailers and Rush will wrap up their three-game series in Rapid City on Saturday at 9:05 p.m. Eastern. Wheeling's next home game is the annual Education Day Game on Wednesday, March 11th at 10:45 a.m. against the Reading Royals. That game is sold out. The Nailers will then play two huge home games against the Adirondack Thunder on Friday, March 13th and Saturday, March 14th. The Saturday game is Margaritaville Night, which will have a post game tropical tribute concert, specialty jerseys, and more. Individual tickets, group tickets, and more are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

