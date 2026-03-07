Carriere Blanks Fuel on Friday Night

Published on March 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder goaltender Gabriel Carriere vs. the Indy Fuel

FISHERS, IN - Gabriel Carriere stopped 33 shots to claim his seventh pro shutout on Friday night, earning a 1-0 win over Indy at Fishers Event Center.

Ryan Finnegan tallied the lone Thunder goal with helpers to Michal Stinil and Kyle Jeffers.

The Thunder were on their heels in the first three minutes of the contest after rookie forward Oliver Tarr was assessed a double minor high sticking. The penalty killing unit was outstanding all game and killed off all four minutes.

At 7:31, Finnegan broke the ice with his ninth tally of the year. Stinil made a nice play through the neutral zone and found Finnegan up the right wing. He cut in behind the defense and beat Owen Flores with a backhand.

Indy held Wichita to just 11 shots through the first 40 minutes of the contest. The Thunder had just one shot on goal in the third, despite a net mouth scramble that saw Spencer Blackwell and Jay Dickman try to jam home a rebound off a faceoff to the left of Flores.

The Fuel put the pressure on in the third, firing 10 shots on net that was aided by two penalties on the Thunder.

Flores was lifted in the final minute, but Wichita held on and earned the victory.

Carriere earns his first win since being reassigned to the Thunder. In fact, all three of Wichita's shutouts earned this season have been decided by a 1-0 victory.

Finnegan recorded his first goal since February 7 and his fourth game-winner of the year. Stinil has three points in his last two games and points in three of his last four. Jeffers returned to the lineup for the first time since February 15 and has assists in back-to-back games.

The Thunder went 0-for-5 on the power play. The Fuel were 0-fo-6 on the man advantage.

Wichita continues its 12-game road swing tomorrow at 6 p.m. CST with the season-finale against Indy.

