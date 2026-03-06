Ontario Claims Two Forwards from the Swamp Rabbits

Published on March 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced via Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions that forwards Kenta Isogai and Keaton Mastrodonato have been recalled by the Reign ahead of their contest against the Henderson Silver Knights tonight.

Isogai goes back to the AHL for a third time this season. Prior to this call-up, the 5'11", 180-pound forward shot out of a cannon in his return to the Upstate, earning 13 points in 17 games from January 23rd to March 4th. In his last stint with the Reign from December 6th to January 22nd, Isogai earned his first career AHL points: an assist on a Tim Rego goal on January 13th in a 6-3 road win at Colorado, and his first goal that started the scoring in a come-from-behind win at Texas on January 17th. Isogai made his AHL debut on November 21st, factoring in a 3-2 win at home against Bakersfield, and made his pro debut with the Swamp Rabbits on Opening Night on October 17th. Two games later, he notched his first professional goal. With the Reign, Isogai has a goal and an assist in 15 games, while with the Swamp Rabbits, the rookie has five goals and 17 points in 28 games.

Hailing from Nagano, Japan, Isogai, 21, played the last two seasons in the WHL with the Victoria Royals and Wenatchee Wild, compiling well over a point-per-game pace with 63 goals and 166 points in 123 games, garnering 2024 US First All-Star Team recognition. Before transitioning his junior career to the WHL, Isogai played three seasons in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms, helping lead the team to the 2023 Clark Cup Championship.

Mastrodonato also heads up to the Reign for a third time this season. The 6'1", 205-pound forward finished one of his most prolific stretches with over a point-per-game in the month of February, leading the team with eight goals and 14 points in 13 contests, four of which saw him score two goals, and three of which included an overtime winner. In his last trip to the Inland Empire, Mastrodonato saw his first AHL action of the season, where he factored in the team's 5-4 shootout win over the Henderson Silver Knights on January 9th, earning his first career AHL assist. He leaves the Swamp Rabbits as the team's leading goal scorer and point collector, accruing 19 goals and 39 points in 48 games.

Hailing from Powell River, British Columbia, Mastrodonato, 25, is credited with 184 professional games between the AHL with the Reign, Colorado Eagles, and Texas Stars, and ECHL with the Swamp Rabbits, Utah Grizzlies and Idaho Steelheads, earning 66 goals, 69 assists, and 135 points. Before elevating to the professional ranks, he skated four seasons in NCAA college hockey with Canisius College, amassing 97 points (46g-51ast) in 123 games. As a Golden Griffin, Mastrodonato was a three-time AHA All-Conference Team Selection (2023 3rd Team, 2022 2nd Team, 2021 1st Team-West Pod) and helped lead the team to the 2023 AHA Championship and subsequent NCAA Tournament appearance, both firsts in a decade.

The Swamp Rabbits rematch the Everblades tonight, March 6th, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. EST at Hertz Arena.







ECHL Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.