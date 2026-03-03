Swamp Rabbits Sign Neil Shea Ahead of Second Stage of Road Trip

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that forward Neil Shea has signed with the team ahead of the second stage of their 11-game road trip against the Florida Everblades.

Shea comes to the Swamp Rabbits having previously skated with the Utah Grizzlies and AHL's Colorado Eagles. The 6'1", 195-pound forward earned an assist in his lone AHL game and collected eight goals and 23 points in 31 contests with the Grizzlies. Shea set career-highs the previous season in Utah with 19 goals, 20 assists, and 39 points in 36 contests, while adding another 8 AHL games with the Eagles, earning three points (1g-2ast). He played in his 100th career ECHL game on February 26, 2025, at Kansas City.

From Marshfield, Massachusetts, Shea, 26, brings 147 games of professional experience to the Swamp Rabbits, 131 of them in the ECHL with Utah and Newfoundland. His next point marks 100 in the ECHL: between the Grizzlies and Growlers, he has 45 goals and 54 points, while also collecting a pair of goals and six points in 16 AHL contests with the Eagles, Toronto Marlies, and Chicago Wolves. Before turning professional, Shea played four years in the NCAA, two with Northeastern University and his final two with Sacred Heart University, compiling 67 points in 123 games, two AHA All-Conference Team selections, and the 2022 Scoring Co-Championship. Neil comes from a deep hockey family: his older brother, Brandon, played three years in the QMJHL with Moncton and Quebec, and his middle brother, Patrick, played over 100 games between the ECHL and AHL and is the star of the YouTube hockey comedy "Full Ride". Additionally, his father, Neil, won two Hockey East Regular Season Championships as a player with Boston College and has been an NHL scout since 1999, currently working with the Colorado Avalanche since 2006, and the Pittsburgh Penguins prior.

The Swamp Rabbits begin the second stage of their franchise-record 11-game road trip with the first of two matchups against the Florida Everblades. Puck drop for tomorrow, March 4th, and Friday, March 6th, is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena.







