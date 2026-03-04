Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton, Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer Ice Show Returns to Kia Center March 15

Published on March 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced today Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton and his charity figure skating program, "Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer" will be performing following Sunday afternoon's Hockey Fights Cancer game between the Solar Bears and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on March 15. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. with the ice show to begin shortly after the conclusion of the hockey game.

Appearing in the program along with CARES Founder, Cancer survivor, and Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton, will be Social Media Sensation Elladj Baldé, 2025 Four Continents Bronze Medalist Jimmy Ma, National Medalist and Professional Skater Timmy Chapman, as well as Professional Skaters Hayley Skousen, and Jennifer Gearin. Joining the stars will be figure skaters from the Central Florida area, adding some local flare to what is sure to be a dazzling show!

Fans sticking around after the game for the Sk8 to Elimin8 Ice Show will be asked to relocate to general seating in sections 112-117. Concessions will remain open for the duration of the ice show.

Your ticket to the Hockey Fights Cancer Game between the Solar Bears and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday, March 15 gives you admission to the Sk8 to Elmin8 Ice Show following the game. No additional purchase is required.







ECHL Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.