Two Offensive Reinforcements for the Lions

Published on March 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Lions de Trois-Rivières are proud to announce, Tuesday, the signing of two new forwards, Mathieu Bizier and Nicholas Girouard, who will bolster the team's lineup down the stretch of the season.

A native of Lévis, Mathieu Bizier spent four seasons with the Concordia University Stingers in U SPORTS (OUA division, East Conference). He totaled 99 points, including 38 goals and 61 assists, in 103 games.

In 2024-25, Bizier captured a gold medal at the FISU World University Games (Universiade). He was also named OUA East Outstanding Student-Athlete and selected to the OUA East Second All-Star Team.

At the junior level, the 6-foot-1 forward suited up for the Rimouski Océanic and the Gatineau Olympiques, where he served as assistant captain for two seasons. Over five QMJHL campaigns, Bizier recorded 184 points in 289 games.

Nicholas Girouard also spent four seasons at Concordia University. The 24-year-old from Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot tallied 32 goals and 64 assists for 96 points in 104 games.

A second-round pick of the Drummondville Voltigeurs in the 2017 QMJHL Draft, Girouard also played for the Saint John Sea Dogs and the Cape Breton Eagles, where he served as assistant captain in his final junior season. The 6-foot-3 left winger posted 56 goals and 68 assists for 124 points in 199 career QMJHL games.

These two additions from the Stingers join forward Édouard Charron, another Concordia alumnus who signed with the team on Monday.

The Lions return to action at the Colisée Vidéotron next weekend, hosting the Maine Mariners on Friday at 7 p.m. They will then face the Worcester Railers (New York Islanders) on Saturday at 3 p.m. for the Next Gen Game, followed by another 3 p.m. matchup on Sunday.

Tickets are available at lions3r.com or by contacting a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







ECHL Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.