Rush Sign Zacharie Giroux from the University of Ottawa

Published on March 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, the team has signed forward Zacharie Giroux to a Standard Player Contract.

Giroux, 22, recently finished his second year of collegiate hockey at the University of Ottawa, where he recorded 23 points (7g+16a) in 28 games with the Gee-Gees. He was a member of the 2025 USports University Cup championship team, the first in UOttawa history.

The 5-foot-6, 155-pound center played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League between the Flint Firebirds and Sudbury Wolves. He is a native of Hanmer, Ontario in the Sudbury area.

Giroux's older brother, Damien, faced the Rush last season as a member of the Kansas City Mavericks.

