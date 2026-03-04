Rush Sign Zacharie Giroux from the University of Ottawa
Published on March 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, the team has signed forward Zacharie Giroux to a Standard Player Contract.
Giroux, 22, recently finished his second year of collegiate hockey at the University of Ottawa, where he recorded 23 points (7g+16a) in 28 games with the Gee-Gees. He was a member of the 2025 USports University Cup championship team, the first in UOttawa history.
The 5-foot-6, 155-pound center played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League between the Flint Firebirds and Sudbury Wolves. He is a native of Hanmer, Ontario in the Sudbury area.
Giroux's older brother, Damien, faced the Rush last season as a member of the Kansas City Mavericks.
The Rapid City Rush kick off the month of March at home on March 4th, 6th, and 7th against the Wheeling Nailers! Saturday, March 7th is Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP South Dakota, featuring specialty jerseys and a Coca-Cola youth jersey giveaway. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.