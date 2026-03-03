Alex Young Named ECHL Player of the Week

Published on March 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Alex Young of the Atlanta Gladiators is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 23-March 1.

Young scored six goals and added two assists for eight points in four games last week.

The 24-year-old notched a hat trick and added an assist in a 7-4 win against Savannah on Tuesday, tallied a pair of goals and added an assist in a 6-5 victory over Jacksonville on Friday, and after being held scoreless in a 3-1 loss at Savannah on Saturday, he picked up a goal in a 3-2 win at Greensboro on Sunday.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Young has 49 points (23g-26a) in 52 games this season.

Young has recorded 87 points (38g-49a) in 113 career ECHL games with Atlanta and Adirondack.

Prior to turning pro, Young totaled 92 points (43g-49a) in 137 career collegiate games at Colgate University and Arizona State University.

On behalf of Alex Young, a case of pucks will be donated to an Atlanta youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Young and the Gladiators are in Orlando on Wednesday, March 4th, to take on the Solar Bears. Catch all the action LIVE on the Gladiators Broadcast Network on FloHockey and YouTube with puck drop at 7 PM!







ECHL Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.