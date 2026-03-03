Florida Everblades Present Pink in the Rink Jersey Auction Presented by Radiology Regional

Published on March 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Join the Florida Everblades for an exciting virtual auction on the DASH app featuring exclusive game-worn Pink in the Rink jerseys this week! Starting Wednesday, March 4, at 10:00 a.m., fans can bid on these special jerseys, with proceeds benefiting the Cancer Alliance Network. To participate in the auction, visit HERE.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 7, at 7:00 p.m., as the Everblades sport these specialty jerseys at Hertz Arena while facing off against the Orlando Solar Bears. Secure your tickets for this unique event by visiting HERE.

Fans can access the free DASH auction app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. To bid in the auction, interested buyers must create an account. The auction will feature three groups of players, each with a starting bid and buy-it-now option, differing for each player. The buy-it-now option for each group will close 24 hours before each group's auction closes. The three groups are as follows:

Group 1 Group 2 Group 3

Swampee #00 Cole Moberg #2 Kade Landry #5

Sam Stange #3 Sean Allen #4 Jordan Sambrook #6

Patrick Kyte #12 Logan Lambdin #7 Isaac Nurse #11

Oliver Cooper #17 Hunter Sansbury #8 Tarun Fizer #16

Riese Zmolek #21 Craig Needham #13 Oliver Chau #20

Kyle Penney #22 Carson Gicewicz #15 Kyle Betts #26

Gianfranco Cassaro #23 Ben Brar #18 Anthony Romano #29

Reid Duke #27 Zach Berzolla #19 Will Cranley #31

Kyle McClellan #30 Kyle Neuber #24 Jesse Lansdell #34

Ryan Naumovski #39 Connor Doherty #28 Ross MacDougall #62

Kurtis Henry #44 Cam Johnson #33 Hudson Elynuik #91

Quinton Burns #55 Everbabe #26 Jett Jones #71

Everbabe #26 Everbabe #26

The auction will conclude with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. Group 3 jerseys will close at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8.

Jerseys will be autographed by the player if available, unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be signed. Jerseys are signed based on player availability and will be considered "Game Worn" if worn by the player or "Game Issued" if the chosen player does not play on the night of the game. We will contact all winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup. You can pick up your jerseys in-game at the Everblades Pro Shop behind section 104.







ECHL Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.