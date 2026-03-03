Perch Profiles: Tyler Weiss

Published on March 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







Greensboro Gargoyles forward Tyler Weiss holds the franchise lead in scoring with 15 goals and 34 points, while playing in all 52 games so far this season. Weiss was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft, and is playing in his third professional season. Get to know the 26-year-old from Raleigh, NC:

Weiss started playing hockey at 5 years old, following in the footsteps of his dad and older brother. Weiss was inspired to play by the Carolina Hurricanes 2006 Stanley Cup run, and the impact that had on the Carolina hockey community. He has two brothers, and also grew up riding BMX and playing basketball as a kid.

Weiss was a standout player, leading him to the U.S. National Development Team Program (USNTDP), where he developed his game alongside names including Gold Medal goal scorer Jack Hughes, K'Andre Miller, Cole Caufield, Joel Farabee, and the newest generation of hockey stars. Weiss committed to play college hockey at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where he went on to play 159 career games and produced 116 points (28G-88A).

He signed his first professional contract with the Toronto Marlies, recording 39 points (14G-25A) in 56 games for the Newfoundland Growlers during his first season. He played in South Carolina last year on an AHL contract with the Hershey Bears, recording a career high 56 points (22G-34A) in 63 games.

This summer, he signed an AHL 2-way contract in the Hurricanes organization with the Chicago Wolves, getting the chance to wear his childhood favorite team's jersey during the 2025 NHL Rookie Tournament. He made his AHL debut on January 22 against the Cleveland Monsters.

FUN FACTS

Birthday: January 3, 2000

Nickname: Weisser

Favorite Sports Team: Carolina Hurricanes

If You Weren't A Hockey Player? Golfer

Famous Friends: Jack Hughes, K'Andre Miller, Joel Farabee

Hobbies Away from the Rink: Maintaining a top 8,000 world rank on Rainbow 6 Siege

Hidden Talent: Fishing

#CARVEDINSTONE







ECHL Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.