Alumni Game Rosters Announced

Published on March 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators are excited to announce rosters for the 2026 Allen Americans Alumni Game.

The official announcement was made last night during a live radio show with Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald at Loyo Burger in McKinney in front of a packed house of Americans fans, who were on hand to hear the exciting news. Captains Trevor Ludwig and Jasonn Deitsch for Team Blue, along with Bruce Graham and Erik Adams for Team Red, carefully selected their teams with many former Allen stars to choose from. See the rosters below.

Team Red: Bruce Graham, Erik Adams, Justin Bowers, Liam Huculak, David McKee, Britt Dougherty, Corey Durocher, Dane Belfour, Dylan King, Mike Berube, Tyler Ludwig, and Joel Rumple.

Team Blue: Jason Deitsch, Trevor Ludwig, Mathieu Aubin, Riley Gill, Daryl Bootland, Adam Pineault, Brian McMillan, Aaron Gens, Ben Owen, Joel Chouinard, Jacob Poe, Nolan Descoteaux.

"We have the older team," noted Captain Erik Adams, "but we have a stud in goal in Joel Rumple." "We just need to focus on keeping Bootland (Daryl) away from the front of our net."

"I'm pleased with the selection of our roster," said Captain Trevor Ludwig. "Those old timers won't be able to keep up with our speed."

The third Americans Alumni Game in team history will take place this Saturday afternoon at 5:00 PM at CUTX Event Center. Doors open at 4:30 PM. The Americans will face the Tulsa Oilers at 7:10 PM.







