Blades Agree to Terms with Cole Moberg

Published on March 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have agreed to terms with defenseman Cole Moberg.

Moberg, 25, re-joins the Everblades after starting this season with HC Innsbruck in Austria's ICEHL. In his first season overseas, he scored one goal and have six assists for seven points over 44 games.

Over the prior three seasons with Florida, Moberg appeared in 166 games getting 11 goals and 33 assists for 44 points. In the postseason, the right-shot defender had 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points over 59 playoff games, helping the club win the Kelly Cup in 2023 and 2024.

Before joining Florida, the Vancouver, BC local spent parts of two seasons in the AHL split between the Rockford IceHogs and the San Jose Barracuda. He got three goals and 12 assists in 53 AHL games.

Moberg is a former Chicago Blackhawks draft pick, selected in the seventh round (194th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The right-shot blueliner played for the WHL's Prince George Cougars at the time, leading the team in points from the back end with 40 (13 goals and 27 assists) in his draft year.







