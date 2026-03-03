Kalamazoo's Bloom Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Josh Bloom of the Kalamazoo Wings has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for February.

Bloom scored seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points in 12 games during the month.

The 22-year-old had at least one point in nine of his 12 February games, including five multi-point efforts. He had three points (1g-2a) on Feb. 4 against Cincinnati, Feb. 11 at Iowa and Feb. 21 against Indy, while scoring two goals on Feb. 18 at Cincinnati.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Vancouver, Bloom has 23 points (12g-11a) in 16 games with the K-Wings this season while adding one goal in 17 games with Abbotsford of the American Hockey League.

The native of Oakville, Ontario has recorded 64 points (32g-32a) in 67 career ECHL games with Kalamazoo and three points (1g-2a) in 33 career AHL games with Abbotsford.

Prior to turning pro, Bloom tallied 146 points (68g-78a) in 189 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Saginaw and North Bay.







