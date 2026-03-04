Inside the Swamp: February 23 - March 2

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades extended their win streak to six games after collecting all six points last week, earning 4-1 victories Thursday against Orlando and Sunday in Jacksonville along with a 6-1 triumph Saturday in Orlando.

Florida's recent surge has the Everblades atop the South Division with 76 points, holding a three-point lead over Atlanta and a five-point advantage over South Carolina. The Blades also lead the Eastern Conference with 19 games remaining and rank second overall in the ECHL.

On a Tear

Everblades forward Tarun Fizer has been heating up, recording eight points (4g-4a) over a three-game stretch against Orlando from February 22-28. Fizer now has 26 points on the season, tied for fifth on the team, while his 14 goals rank third.

Fizer posted back-to-back three-point performances on February 22 at the Kia Center (2g-1a) and February 26 against Orlando (1g-2a), earning first-star honors in both contests. The consecutive three-point efforts marked the first by an Everblade this season with his two three-point games, tied for the team lead.

The Chestermere, Alberta native also led Florida with five shots Saturday in Orlando and was tied for second with four shots February 22 at the Kia Center. His recent surge has boosted his season rating to +16, tied for fourth on the team, including a +8 mark over his last four games.

Head coach and general manager Brad Ralph praised Fizer's impact following Florida's February 22 win in Orlando. "They gave Tarun some open ice, and he's really good with his speed and his skill set. He's got a great shot, and he was able to connect on a few. He played really well, and that's a great sign for him moving forward."

Locking It Down

Florida's defensive structure has powered its recent surge, allowing just one goal over the past five games and two goals or fewer in 10 consecutive contests.

The penalty kill has been equally sharp, successfully killing off 27 of its last 28 opportunities over an 11-game stretch while adding two shorthanded goals. The Everblades rank second in the ECHL on the penalty kill at 88.2 percent and are tied for second in the league with 10 shorthanded goals.

At even strength, Florida continues to limit quality looks and control the pace of play. The Blades allow a league-low 2.11 goals per game and hold opponents to just 24.64 shots per contest, the fewest in the ECHL. This commitment to structure and detail has been a defining factor during the recent stretch.

Standout Performers

Cam Johnson - The reigning ECHL Goaltender of the Year was perfect to close out February and carried that form into March. Johnson went 3-0-0-0 on the week with a 1.00 goals-against average and a .954 save percentage. The Troy, Michigan native also earned Publix Performer of the Month honors after posting a 6-1-1-1 record in February with a .938 save percentage and 1.41 goals-against average. He has now made nine consecutive starts for the Blades.

Oliver Chau - The Everblades captain has goals in four straight games and eight points over that stretch (4g-4a). Chau recorded a season-high three points (1g-2a) in Saturday's victory over Orlando and earned second star honors in both weekend wins. He ranks third on the team with 36 points this season.

Jordan Sambrook - Sambrook has found his stride offensively, scoring goals in three consecutive games with multi-point performances in each, totaling six points over that span. All three goals have come via special teams, including two on the power play and a shorthanded marker Thursday against the Solar Bears. Sambrook was recognized with a star in all three games, earning second star Thursday, first star Saturday, and third star Sunday.

Logan Lambdin - The fourth-year Everblade powered Florida's offense in Saturday's win in Orlando with a three-point performance (2g-1a), including a power-play tally and the game-winning goal. The Michigan native earned first star honors and now ranks second on the team with four power-play goals.

By the Numbers

The Everblades carry the longest active points streak in the ECHL, earning points in each of their last 10 games, and own the league's second-longest active winning streak at six games.

Florida's 19 road wins are the second-most in the ECHL, and the Blades have won four straight road games while outscoring opponents 18-4 during that stretch.

Six different Blades are carrying point streaks into the new week with Oliver Chau's four-game goal streak tied for the longest active goal streak in the ECHL.

Jordan Sambrook is a +8 over his last three games and carries a +37 rating into March, the second-best mark in the league.

Cam Johnson has lowered his goals-against average to a league-best 1.98 through 33 appearances and is tied for the ECHL lead with 19 wins, posting a 7-0-1-1 record over his last nine outings.

Weekly Rewind (3-0-0-0)

Thursday: Florida 4, Orlando 1 | Game Sheet

Florida opened the week with a 4-1 victory over the Solar Bears at Hertz Arena. The Everblades jumped out early as defensemen Jordan Sambrook and Gianfranco Cassaro each scored in the opening period to give Florida a 2-0 lead. Orlando responded late in the frame, but the Blades carried the advantage into the intermission.

Neither side scored in the second period before Tarun Fizer extended Florida's lead early in the third, finishing a play set up by Sambrook and Patrick Kyte for his third point of the night. Captain Oliver Chau later added an empty-net goal to seal the win as Florida secured its fourth straight victory.

Saturday: Florida 6, Orlando 1 | Game Sheet

The Everblades followed with a dominant 6-1 victory over Orlando at the Kia Center. Florida erupted for three goals in the opening period, beginning with a tally from captain Oliver Chau before Logan Lambdin and Isaac Nurse added strikes to give the Blades early control.

Lambdin scored again on the power play in the second period before Jordan Sambrook added another man-advantage goal to extend the lead. Tarun Fizer capped the scoring late in the frame as Florida completed the series sweep. Cam Johnson stopped 21 of 22 shots in the victory.

Sunday: Florida 4, Jacksonville 1 | Game Sheet

Florida closed out the week with a 4-1 road win over the Jacksonville Icemen to extend its winning streak to six games. Oliver Chau opened the scoring late in the first period, burying a rebound off a Jordan Sambrook shot to give the Blades the early advantage.

Jacksonville briefly tied the game in the second period before Sambrook restored Florida's lead with a power-play goal midway through the frame. Reid Duke added insurance in the third period, and Oliver Cooper sealed the victory with an empty-net goal. Johnson made 23 saves to earn his 18th win of the season.

THE ROAD AHEAD

The Blades return to home ice Wednesday, March 4, when they host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the first time this season. Brad Ralph's group is 2-2-0-0 against Greenville this year, with all four previous meetings taking place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The clubs have not met since January 23, when Greenville earned a 4-3 victory on home ice. Anthony Romano has led Florida's offense in the matchup with four assists, while Ryan O'Reilly has paced the Swamp Rabbits with three goals in the season series.

Entering the week, Greenville sits fifth in the South Division with 50 points, trailing Savannah by eight points for the final playoff spot. The Swamp Rabbits are coming off a 6-5 overtime victory Saturday in Reading but are 3-6-1-0 over their last 10 contests. Offensively, Keaton Mastrodonato leads Greenville with 39 points, including 12 over his last 10 games (6g-6a), while Josh Atkinson paces the defense with 34 points.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday and Friday at Hertz Arena.

Florida will close the homestand Saturday against Orlando in the 12th meeting of the season between the in-state rivals. The Everblades have controlled the series with a 9-1-1 record and have won each of the last three matchups while outscoring the Solar Bears 16-3 during that stretch. Florida is 4-1-1 on home ice against Orlando this season. Tarun Fizer has provided a boost in the matchup, recording eight points over the last three meetings.

Puck drop Saturday is set for 7:00 p.m. ET at Hertz Arena.

