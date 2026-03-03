Stingrays Trade for Netminder Alexis Gravel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced they have acquired goaltender Alexis Gravel from the Trois-Rivieres Lions in exchange for future considerations.

Gravel, 25, comes to South Carolina after making 11 appearances for the Belfast Giants of the EIHL this season, posting a 2.45 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

The 6-foot-4, 225 pound backstop is in his second full season of professional hockey after making 23 appearances for the Orlando Solar Bears last year and two for Adler Mannheim in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga in Germany. With the Solar Bears, Gravel posted a 10-7-5 record with a 2.43 goals-against average and .927 save percentage.

Prior to joining Orlando, Gravel played in 53 games for the University of Quebec-Trois-Rivieres of USports. He went 38-11-1 with eight shutouts and won the 2021-22 University Cup Championship.

Drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 6th round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Gravel spent five seasons with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League where he led the Mooseheads to the Memorial Cup Tournament during the 2018-19 season. He was named the Memorial Cup's Most Outstanding Goaltender and placed on the All-Star Team.

Alexis' father, Francois, was drafted in the 3rd round of the 1987 NHL Draft by the Montreal Canadiens making 52 appearances in the American Hockey League with the Sherbrooke Canadiens, Halifax Citadels, Rochester Americans and Moncton Hawks.

