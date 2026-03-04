South Carolina Announces Trio of Roster Moves
Published on March 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced three roster moves today. Forward Zac Funk has been re-assigned by Washington from South Carolina to Hershey, forward Ryan Hofer has been re-assigned to the club from Hershey by Washington and forward Kaden Bohlsen has been returned on loan from Hershey.
Funk, 22, was re-assigned to South Carolina on February 20 for his second stint with the Stingrays this year. The Coldstream, British Columbia native has appeared in 13 games with South Carolina this season, striking for 14 points (7g, 7a) including four power play goals. The 6-foot-1, 201 pound forward has skated in eight games for Hershey this season, adding two assists.
Hofer, 23, returns to South Carolina after he was re-assigned to Hershey on January 27. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native has played in 11 games this season for Hershey, logging an assist.
The 6-foot-3, 192 pound forward has spent a majority of this season with the Stingrays, making 27 appearances for the club. Drafted by the Capitals in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Hofer has seven points (1g, 6a) this season with South Carolina and accrued 50 penalty minutes. Across his ECHL career, Hofer has 33 points (13g, 20a) and 150 penalty minutes in 79 games.
Bohlsen, 25, was recalled by the Bears on February 20 after starting the season with South Carolina. The 6-foot-3, 192 pound forward scored his first career AHL goal on February 21 and added another tally on February 25 in the Bears 6-3 win over the Utica Comets. Bohlsen has appeared in seven games in his AHL career between Hershey and the Calgary Wranglers, totaling three points (2g, 1a).
A native of Willmar, Minnesota, Bohlsen has 25 points (17g, 8a) in 42 games this season with South Carolina. His 17 goals ranks third on the Stingrays. He also has three game-winning goals, which is tied for sixth most among rookies in the ECHL this year.
This Stingrays transaction is brought to you by Huey Magoo's, The Filet Mignon of Chicken.
____
South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, March 6th, against the Atlanta Gladiators for STEM Night presented by Mercedes-Benz Vans Charleston at 7:05 p.m.
ECHL Stories from March 4, 2026
- Grizzlies Forward Reilly Connors Named Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- South Carolina Announces Trio of Roster Moves - South Carolina Stingrays
- Brannon McManus Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Adirondack Thunder
- Adirondack's McManus Is AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: March 4, 2026 vs. Wheeling Nailers - Rapid City Rush
- Forward Max Grondin Signs with Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Maine Mariners Look to Continue Record Run this Weekend - Maine Mariners
- Nailers News & Notes - March 4, 2026 - Wheeling Nailers
- Guryev Reassigned by Philadelphia to Lehigh Valley from Reading - Reading Royals
- Poulter Reassigned to Norfolk; Admirals Acquire Forward Nick McCarry - Norfolk Admirals
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 21 - Idaho Steelheads
- Blades Welcome Greenville for First Time this Season - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- South Carolina Announces Trio of Roster Moves
- Stingrays Trade for Netminder Alexis Gravel
- Seth Eisele Earns Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week Honors
- Stingrays Weekly Report - March 2
- Combs, Cooley Net Hat Tricks as Stingrays Dominate Savannah 7-1