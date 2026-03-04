Forward Max Grondin Signs with Gladiators

Orlando, FL - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, announced on Wednesday that the team has signed forward Max Grondin to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Grondin, 25, signs with the Gladiators after five seasons at the University of Ottawa. The 6'4" 205-pound forward is coming off of a career year in his final collegiate season with 12 goals and 18 assists for 30 points in 28 games, logging career highs in assists and points. The Hearst, ON, native finished his collegiate career with 41 goals and 36 assists for 77 points in 102 games with the Gee-Gees and helped the team capture the University Cup in 2025.

Prior to his time at the University of Ottawa, Grondin played four seasons in the OHL with the Saginaw Spirit and the Peterborough Petes, scoring 42 goals and 47 assists for 89 points in 256 career games.

