Blades Welcome Greenville for First Time this Season

Florida Everblades forwards Craig Needham (right) and Oliver Chau vs. the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades picked up their sixth win in a row with a 4-1 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday, March 1. The Blades are back on home ice to face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

On Sunday, Oliver Chau opened the scoring in the first period, while Jordan Sambrook restored the lead with a power-play goal in the second. Reid Duke added insurance in the third. Oliver Cooper later sealed the win with an empty-net goal to make it 4-1 against the Icemen.

Cam Johnson was sharp between the pipes, turning aside 23 of 24 shots to secure his 18th victory of the season as Florida controlled much of the contest at both ends of the ice.

The Florida special teams now operate at an 19.2% power play (32/167) and a 88.2% penalty kill (142/161).

The last meeting between the Florida Everblades and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits resulted in a 4-3 loss for Florida. After a first period 2-1 lead, three late second-period goals by Greenville proved to be the difference. Blades outshot the Swamp Rabbits 46-24 but came up just short.

The Swamp Rabbits perform at 15.7% on the power play (19/136), while their penalty kill sits at 84% (121/157).

The Florida Everblades continue their weekend slate Friday with a 7:30 p.m. matchup against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits before closing it out Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears.

