Poulter Reassigned to Norfolk; Admirals Acquire Forward Nick McCarry
Published on March 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today that they have acquired forward Nick McCarry from the Atlanta Gladiators. Additionally, the Winnipeg Jets have reassigned goaltender Isaac Poulter from the Manitoba Moose to Norfolk.
McCarry, 24, recently completed his four-year collegiate career at Carleton University (USports) and appeared in his first five professional games this season with the Atlanta Gladiators. The Calgary, Alberta native previously spent five seasons in the WHL with Medicine Hat, Kamloops, and Spokane, totaling 104 points over his junior career.
Poulter, 24, returns to Norfolk following a brief reassignment to Manitoba during the NHL's Olympic break. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native brings a team-leading 2.85 goals-against average and .902 save percentage back to the Admirals crease as the club prepares for a three-game series against a tough Western Conference opponent.
McCarry will wear #20 for Norfolk.
The Admirals host the Idaho Steelheads tonight to begin a three-game series at Scope Arena. Fans can purchase tickets using the Winning Wednesday or First Draft Deal promotions, or catch all the action with Nick Gimbel on FloHockeyand YouTube Live (Audio Only). Tonight's game will also be broadcast locally on The Spot27 across Hampton Roads.
