Manitoba Moose Recall Chase Yoder After 17-Goal Campaign in Norfolk
Published on February 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announce today that the Moose have recalled Forward Chase Yoder.
Yoder, 23, has appeared in 37 of Norfolk's 49 games this season, earning 17 goals and 12 assists for 29 total points. The Fairview, TX native's season highlights so far include a four-goal performance against the Adirondack Thunder in January and scoring in his hometown against the Allen Americans in front of friends and family in attendance to see his first game back in Fairview, TX since signing his AHL contract with Manitoba.
Yoder, a 2020 draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins, leaves the Admirals with the second-highest goal total with 17, trailing only Brady Fleurent who has 20.
The Admirals hit the road this weekend to continue their three-game series against the Greensboro Gargoyles for games Friday and Saturday night, both puck-drops scheduled for 7:00pm at the First Horizon Coliseum. You can catch all the Admirals action while they're away from Scope Arena with Nick Gimbel on FloHockey and YouTube Live (Audio Only).
