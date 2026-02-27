ECHL Transactions - February 26
Published on February 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 26, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Hayden Ford, D
Brayden Stannard, F
Jacksonville:
James Hardie, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Jackson Decker, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Andre Anania, D Loaned to Iowa Wild
Bloomington:
Add Riku Ishida, D Activated from Reserve 2/25
Delete Seung Jae Lee, D Placed on Reserve 2/25
Cincinnati:
Add Jordan Kaplan, F Activated from Reserve
Add Christian Felton, D Returned From Loan by Abbotsford
Florida:
Add Kade Landry, D Activated from Reserve
Add Ryan Naumovski, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Logan Lambdin, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Ross MacDougall, D Placed on Reserve
Iowa:
Add Kyle Osterberg, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Elliot Desnoyers, F Recalled by Iowa
Jacksonville:
Add Jed Pietila, D Activated from Acquired
Delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D Placed on Reserve
Norfolk:
Delete Chase Yoder, F Recalled by Manitoba
Orlando:
Add Tyler Kobryn, F Activated from Reserve
Add Carter Allen, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Mark Cooper, D Placed on Reserve
Add Connor Ungar, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Jon Gillies, G Placed on Reserve
Rapid City:
Add Simon Mack, D Assigned by Calgary Wranglers
Add Garrett Klotz, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ryan Chyzowski, F Recalled by Calgary Wranglers
Savannah:
Delete Mitchell Russell, F Traded to Tulsa
South Carolina:
Add Doug Scott, D Signed ECHL SPC
Tahoe:
Add Jordan Papirny, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Cameron Whitehead, G Recalled to Henderson by Vegas
Trois-Rivieres:
Add William Lavalliere, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Hunter Jones, G Recalled by Laval
Tulsa:
Delete Jaxsen Wiebe, F Recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Add Mitchell Russell, F Acquired from Savannah
Add Andrei Bakanov, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Coulson Pitre, F Recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Delete Roman Kinal, D Recalled by San Diego
Worcester:
Add Thomas Gale, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Tristan Lennox, G Placed on Reserve
Delete Riley Ginnell, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Jesse Pulkkinen, D Assigned from Bridgeport by New York Islanders
Delete Connor Federkow, D Placed on Reserve
