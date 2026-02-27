ECHL Transactions - February 26

Published on February 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 26, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Hayden Ford, D

Brayden Stannard, F

Jacksonville:

James Hardie, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Jackson Decker, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Andre Anania, D Loaned to Iowa Wild

Bloomington:

Add Riku Ishida, D Activated from Reserve 2/25

Delete Seung Jae Lee, D Placed on Reserve 2/25

Cincinnati:

Add Jordan Kaplan, F Activated from Reserve

Add Christian Felton, D Returned From Loan by Abbotsford

Florida:

Add Kade Landry, D Activated from Reserve

Add Ryan Naumovski, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Logan Lambdin, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Ross MacDougall, D Placed on Reserve

Iowa:

Add Kyle Osterberg, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Elliot Desnoyers, F Recalled by Iowa

Jacksonville:

Add Jed Pietila, D Activated from Acquired

Delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D Placed on Reserve

Norfolk:

Delete Chase Yoder, F Recalled by Manitoba

Orlando:

Add Tyler Kobryn, F Activated from Reserve

Add Carter Allen, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Mark Cooper, D Placed on Reserve

Add Connor Ungar, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Jon Gillies, G Placed on Reserve

Rapid City:

Add Simon Mack, D Assigned by Calgary Wranglers

Add Garrett Klotz, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ryan Chyzowski, F Recalled by Calgary Wranglers

Savannah:

Delete Mitchell Russell, F Traded to Tulsa

South Carolina:

Add Doug Scott, D Signed ECHL SPC

Tahoe:

Add Jordan Papirny, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Cameron Whitehead, G Recalled to Henderson by Vegas

Trois-Rivieres:

Add William Lavalliere, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Hunter Jones, G Recalled by Laval

Tulsa:

Delete Jaxsen Wiebe, F Recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Add Mitchell Russell, F Acquired from Savannah

Add Andrei Bakanov, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Coulson Pitre, F Recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Delete Roman Kinal, D Recalled by San Diego

Worcester:

Add Thomas Gale, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Tristan Lennox, G Placed on Reserve

Delete Riley Ginnell, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Jesse Pulkkinen, D Assigned from Bridgeport by New York Islanders

Delete Connor Federkow, D Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from February 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.