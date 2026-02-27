Knight Monsters Goaltender Cameron Whitehead Reassigned to Silver Knights

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that goaltender Cameron Whitehead has been reassigned to the Henderson Silver Knights by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Whitehead has appeared in 24 games with the Knight Monsters this season, posting a 12-9-3 record with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

Whitehead was in net during last night's game on the road against the Utah Grizzlies.

In nine starts with the Silver Knights this season, Whitehead is 3-4-2 with a 3.45 goals-against average and a .872 save percentage.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, to take on the Kansas City Mavericks for Pucks and Paws Knight at Tahoe Blue Event Center.







