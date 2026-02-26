Simon Mack Assigned to Rush by Calgary Wranglers

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Thursday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, Simon Mack has been assigned to the Rush by the Calgary Wranglers.

Mack, 24, was assigned to the Rush on October 28th and recorded three assists in four games, including one in overtime in his ECHL debut. The rookie defenseman was called back up on November 6th, and this is his first reassignment since.

The Brockville, Ontario native has played 19 games with the Wranglers this season and picked up two assists. He last suited up on February 3rd.

Mack turned pro after completing a four-year collegiate career at Penn State University. He served as captain last season when the Nittany Lions reached the Frozen Four for the first time. Mack played 149 collegiate games and totaled 65 points, 30 of which came in his final year.

