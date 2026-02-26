Denis Gets Three in Iowa

Published on February 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Coralville, Iowa - Lou-Felix Denis scored twice and added an assist but the Bloomington Bison were defeated 5-3 by the Iowa Heartlanders at Xtream Arena on Wednesday evening.

Early on, Callum Tung was tested by a flurry of shots and Bloomington's netminder denied a cross-crease feed nearly six minutes in. A minute later, Chongmin Lee was denied on a two-on-one rush toward Iowa's net, and back-and-forth action continued. The Bison remained trapped in their own end toward the end of the period, and Iowa opened the scoring on their 19th shot of the game with 5:31 left in the period. The Bison made one final push but were stopped with just over three minutes remaining and took a 1-0 score and 24-8 shot deficit into the second.

For a second-straight frame, Bloomington allowed the first goal, and the Heartlanders took a 2-0 lead at 3:12 of the middle period. The Bison pushed and had three quality chances near the halfway point, but could not find success. With just 10 seconds remaining on a penalty kill, Iowa increased its lead to 3-0 at 16:52 before Bloomington answered. Thirty-five seconds later, Denis scored from Kyle Jackson and Riku Ishida and the Bison ended the period down by two, but earned a powerplay that carried into the final stanza.

The visitors were held off the scoresheet while on the man-advantage, but got to within one goal of tying Iowa less than two and a half minutes in when Jackson scored from Denis and Gavlas. The Heartlanders jumped ahead 4-2 one second past the halfway mark of the third, and Denis responded with his second tally of the evening, but a late empty-net goal punctuated Bloomington's comeback attempt. In total, Tung made 36 saves while the Bison scored three times on 33 shots.

The Bison will return to home ice for Women in Sports Night on Friday, March 6 when the team will auction its blue alternate jerseys off after the game on the ice. All Friday home games are 309 Nights featuring $3 Busch Lites, sodas and waters, $0 popcorn and $9 pizza combos and $9 specialty T-shirts!

Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.







ECHL Stories from February 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.