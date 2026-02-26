Knight Monsters Sign SPHL Forward Dawson McKinney
Published on February 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today the signing of forward Dawson McKinney.
McKinney joins the Knight Monsters from the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL, where he totaled nine points in 13 games this season. Prior to joining Knoxville, McKinney skated in two games for the Greensboro Gargoyles during their inaugural season.
McKinney spent the last two seasons in Knoxville, where he posted 71 points in 99 games, including 40 goals. The Binbrook, Ontario, native also spent time in the Ontario Hockey League with the Oshawa Generals.
McKinney will wear number 59 for the Knight Monsters and scored his first career ECHL point in last night's game against Utah.
The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, to take on the Kansas City Mavericks for Pucks and Paws Knight at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
ECHL Stories from February 26, 2026
- Three Consecutive Goals Lift Gargoyles to 3-2 Win in Norfolk - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Jake Murray Signs PTO with AHL Rockford - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Preview: Royals vs. Swamp Rabbits, February 27th- Game 51/72 - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Sign SPHL Forward Dawson McKinney - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Blades Look to Stay Hot against Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Explode for 8 Goals in Home Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Fall 3-2 to Thunder in Midweek Clash - Idaho Steelheads
- Knight Monsters Fall in Road Series Opener to Grizzlies 8-3 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Appleby Makes 33 Saves, Cyclones Record Shutout Victory over Toledo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Denis Gets Three in Iowa - Bloomington Bison
- Heartlanders Have Points in Six Straight, Beat Bison, 5-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tahoe Knight Monsters Stories
- Knight Monsters Sign SPHL Forward Dawson McKinney
- Knight Monsters Fall in Road Series Opener to Grizzlies 8-3
- All-Star Forward Sloan Stanick Returns to Knight Monsters
- Knight Monsters Claim Forward Eric Olson off Waivers from Orlando
- Knight Monsters Forward Jordan Gustafson Named ECHL Player of the Week