Knight Monsters Sign SPHL Forward Dawson McKinney

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today the signing of forward Dawson McKinney.

McKinney joins the Knight Monsters from the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL, where he totaled nine points in 13 games this season. Prior to joining Knoxville, McKinney skated in two games for the Greensboro Gargoyles during their inaugural season.

McKinney spent the last two seasons in Knoxville, where he posted 71 points in 99 games, including 40 goals. The Binbrook, Ontario, native also spent time in the Ontario Hockey League with the Oshawa Generals.

McKinney will wear number 59 for the Knight Monsters and scored his first career ECHL point in last night's game against Utah.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, to take on the Kansas City Mavericks for Pucks and Paws Knight at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm.







