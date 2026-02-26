ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #406, Savannah at Atlanta, on Feb. 24.

Savannah's Bryce Brodzinski has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 2:15 of the second period.

Savannah's Connor Gregga has been suspended for one game and find an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 6:50 of the third period.

Both players will miss Savannah's game vs. South Carolina on Feb. 27.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







