Savannah and Tulsa Swing Trade
Published on February 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that forward Mitchell Russell has been traded to the Tulsa Oilers in exchange for the ECHL playing rights to forward Jaxsen Wiebe.
Wiebe, 23, is currently on an NHL contract with the Anaheim Ducks and has appeared in 23 games for Tulsa this season, totaling three goals and eight assists. The Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan native has played in 84 professional games, including 36 at the AHL level with the San Diego Gulls.
Russell, 24, skated in eight games for Savannah this season, recording one goal. The Peterborough, Ontario native has appeared in 101 professional games, including 12 in the AHL.
The Ghost Pirates return home Friday night to face the South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information about upcoming home games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from February 26, 2026
- Savannah and Tulsa Swing Trade - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Simon Mack Assigned to Rush by Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Three Consecutive Goals Lift Gargoyles to 3-2 Win in Norfolk - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Jake Murray Signs PTO with AHL Rockford - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Preview: Royals vs. Swamp Rabbits, February 27th- Game 51/72 - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Sign SPHL Forward Dawson McKinney - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Blades Look to Stay Hot against Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Explode for 8 Goals in Home Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Fall 3-2 to Thunder in Midweek Clash - Idaho Steelheads
- Knight Monsters Fall in Road Series Opener to Grizzlies 8-3 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Appleby Makes 33 Saves, Cyclones Record Shutout Victory over Toledo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Denis Gets Three in Iowa - Bloomington Bison
- Heartlanders Have Points in Six Straight, Beat Bison, 5-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.