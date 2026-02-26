Savannah and Tulsa Swing Trade

Published on February 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that forward Mitchell Russell has been traded to the Tulsa Oilers in exchange for the ECHL playing rights to forward Jaxsen Wiebe.

Wiebe, 23, is currently on an NHL contract with the Anaheim Ducks and has appeared in 23 games for Tulsa this season, totaling three goals and eight assists. The Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan native has played in 84 professional games, including 36 at the AHL level with the San Diego Gulls.

Russell, 24, skated in eight games for Savannah this season, recording one goal. The Peterborough, Ontario native has appeared in 101 professional games, including 12 in the AHL.

The Ghost Pirates return home Friday night to face the South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information about upcoming home games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from February 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.