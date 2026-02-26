Three Consecutive Goals Lift Gargoyles to 3-2 Win in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA - The Greensboro Gargoyles picked up their 14th win of the inaugural campaign on Wednesday night at the Norfolk Scope Arena, beating the Norfolk Admirals 3-2 during the ECHL's Game of the Week.

The Gargoyles had strong possession early in the contest, but the Admirals drew first blood, scoring 9:13 into the first period. Greensboro would find a response with 3:28 left in the period as Braden Doyle scored his first career goal assisted by Zach Faremouth. Doyle's goal sparked the Gargoyles momentum as they would apply pressure with 18 of the next 25 shots on goal. Greg Smith took the lead with an individual play, stripping the puck on the forecheck and burying a breakaway with 40.7 seconds left, taking a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Greensboro got the first power play chance in the second period where Tyler Weiss scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season to take a 3-1 lead 5:39 into the middle period.

Norfolk struck back 45 seconds into the third period, climbing within one goal of the lead. The Admirals got their first power play shortly after where Nikita Quapp made three consecutive grade-A saves to keep the lead. Quapp would finish the period with 13 stops as the Gargoyles held on for a 3-2 win, ending a four-game skid.

"It's a play we've worked on with [Coach Binkley] a lot, and got a good screen in front so it was great to see one get through," said Doyle. "That's a huge, gutsy win after some travel for us. Good to get a win, good for the vibes, and we're excited to play [Norfolk] again a few more times."

The Gargoyles return home Friday at the First Horizon Coliseum with nine of the next 10 games in Greensboro. "It's always nice to sleep in your own bed and have the home fans cheering for you," said Smith. "We know they're going to bring the noise and we can't wait." The Gargoyles will host the Admirals on Friday and Saturday, February 27-28, then close the weekend against the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday, March 1.







