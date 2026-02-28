Gargoyles Win Back-to-Back, Topping Norfolk, 5-3
Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles found their second consecutive win on Friday night at the First Horizon Coliseum, beating the Norfolk Admirals 5-3 on Pucks and Paws night.
Norfolk scored first 2:08 into the first period. Trevor Zins scored his first goal since November to tie the game 1-1, assisted by Patrick Newell and Jordan Biro at 8:17. After the whistle, Blake Biondi was assessed an UNsportsmanlike Conduct minor for a shot at the horn.
Norfolk opened the second period on the power play, and regained the lead 1:02 into the frame. Greensboro would rebound again, with back-to-back goals 1:04 apart from Biondi and Deni Goure. Biondi scored at 12:44 assisted by Arty Borshyov and David Gagnon followed by Goure at 13:48 from Logan Nelson and Braden Doyle.
With 11 seconds left in the second, Nikita Quapp was assessed a delay of game penalty for playing the puck outside the trapezoid. The penalty rolled into the third period where Norfolk tied the game 3-3 1:39 in. The Gargoyles got their first power play try moments later where Ryan Richardson recorded the game winning goal from Nelson and Noah Delmas at 3:46. Newell added an insurance marker at 11:01 from Tian Rask and Nelson to give the team a 5-3 lead.
Quapp finished with 25 saves. The Gargoyles finished 2-for-4 on the penalty kill and scored on their only power play. Greensboro's win recorded their first consecutive win streak since beating the Tahoe Knight Monsters on November 13 and 14. Nelson recorded three assists in the win, Newell had a multi-point night with a goal and an assist.
"I think we've been really close and just haven't been getting the bounces," said Nelson "We've been sticking to the process and trying to stay positive. We have a team that could start to rattle them off going forward."
The Gargoyles return to the First Horizon Coliseum Saturday night to close out their three-game set with the Admirals before hosting the Atlanta Gladiators for Sunday Fun Day at 3 PM. Tickets, schedules, and more information for all upcoming games are available at gargoyleshockey.com.
#CarvedInStone
