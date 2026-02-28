Cyclones Win Close Battle, Edge Komets 2-1 on Friday Night
Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Cincinnati Cyclones recorded a 2-1 victory against the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. A 36-save performance by Ken Appleby and Sam Stevens' 10th of the season highlighted Cincinnati's third straight victory.
The lone goal of the first period belonged to the Cyclones. A play created by Aaron Bohlinger saw Gunnarwolfe Fontaine shoot from a high danger section over the ice. The shot was redirected home by Jaxson Murray (1) to score his first professional goal.
Murray now has points in his first two pro games, following an assist in his professional debut. Fontaine now has points in three of his last five games, recording three goals and an assist during that span.
Ken Appleby highlighted the first period, stopping all 14 shots in the opening period to give the Cyclones enough time to settle in.
Fort Wayne logged the only goal of the second period with 2:57 left in the second period. Matt Copponi (6) scored off a centering feed to tie the game at 1-1 heading into the final frame.
Cincinnati would get a late power play in a back-and-forth third period. A late hooking penalty by Blake Murray gave Cincinnati their fourth power play of the game. Off a blocked initial shot, Sam Stevens (10) scored on his own rebound on a sliding puck that solved Samuel Jonsson.
With his goal, Stevens recorded his second power play goal of the season and his first game-winning goal of the year. Cincinnati would hold on off the heels of a 36-save performance by Ken Appleby.
The Cyclones are now 10-2-0-0 when scoring a goal on the power play and going perfect on the kill, including a 6-0-0-0 record on the road. Cincinnati is now 7-1-0-0 when scoring a power play goal on the road as well.
Cincinnati will return to home ice tomorrow as they rebrand for one night only. The Cyclones will become the "Cincinnati 3-Ways" for their One Night Rebrand, in collaboration with Skyline Chili. The 3-Ways will host the Kalamazoo Wings tomorrow night at 7:35 p.m. ET and the game will be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM
ECHL Stories from February 27, 2026
- Tahoe Responds with 3-1 Win over Grizzlies in Penultimate Matchup - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Gargoyles Win Back-to-Back, Topping Norfolk, 5-3 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Icemen Earn a Point in Wild 6-5 Shootout Loss at Atlanta - Jacksonville Icemen
- Preview: Royals vs. Swamp Rabbits, February 28th- Game 52/72 - Reading Royals
- Gladiators Best Icemen in 6-5 Shootout Thriller - Atlanta Gladiators
- Sibell Shuts out Rush as Hooker Lights Lamp Twice for Westreet Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Fuel Defeat Heartlanders, 5-2, on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Murphy Reaches 1,000 Saves, Rush Shut out in Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Michel Nets Two, Royals Take Opener against Swamp Rabbits, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Railers Tame Lions in 2-1 Road Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- McKay Stops 35 in Toledo - Bloomington Bison
- Wheeling Whips Wings, 7-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Win Close Battle, Edge Komets 2-1 on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Blank Savannah, 4-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Fall in Greensboro, Drop Second Straight to Gargoyles - Norfolk Admirals
- Goaltenders Duel Goes to Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- Lions Fall 2-1 in Affiliation Game - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Walleye Rally for a 4-2 Win to Start Weekend Homestand - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Lose to Nailers Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in First Game of Road Trip in Reading - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Heartlanders' Point Streak Halted at Indy, 5-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Mariners Power Through Thunder for Sixth Straight Win - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Win Streak Ends in 5-0 Loss to Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Blank Ghost Pirates 4-0 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- ECHL Transactions - February 27 - ECHL
- South Carolina Acquires Cole Beamin from Fort Wayne - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Add Caleb Price on ATO, Claim James Hardie off Waivers - Norfolk Admirals
- Blades Trade Kurtis Henry to Cincinnati - Florida Everblades
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Forward Spencer Kersten from the Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Austin Roest Reassigned from Milwaukee to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 27, 2026 - Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Seventh Annual Barnes Award Goes to Deputy Chief Ben Harris - Maine Mariners
- Knight Monsters Add Forward Keanan Stewart to Roster - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Game Notes: February 27, 2026 at Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Another Battle Tonight in KC - Allen Americans
- Fizer's Three-Point Night Leads Everblades to 4-1 Win - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cyclones Win Close Battle, Edge Komets 2-1 on Friday Night
- Appleby Makes 33 Saves, Cyclones Record Shutout Victory over Toledo
- Cyclones Add Two More Forwards, Sign Jaxson Murray & Blake Tosto
- 'Clones Add Another Forward, Sign Shawn Kennedy to SPC
- Cyclones Sign Forward Gabriel Bernier out of College