Cyclones Win Close Battle, Edge Komets 2-1 on Friday Night

Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Cincinnati Cyclones recorded a 2-1 victory against the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. A 36-save performance by Ken Appleby and Sam Stevens' 10th of the season highlighted Cincinnati's third straight victory.

The lone goal of the first period belonged to the Cyclones. A play created by Aaron Bohlinger saw Gunnarwolfe Fontaine shoot from a high danger section over the ice. The shot was redirected home by Jaxson Murray (1) to score his first professional goal.

Murray now has points in his first two pro games, following an assist in his professional debut. Fontaine now has points in three of his last five games, recording three goals and an assist during that span.

Ken Appleby highlighted the first period, stopping all 14 shots in the opening period to give the Cyclones enough time to settle in.

Fort Wayne logged the only goal of the second period with 2:57 left in the second period. Matt Copponi (6) scored off a centering feed to tie the game at 1-1 heading into the final frame.

Cincinnati would get a late power play in a back-and-forth third period. A late hooking penalty by Blake Murray gave Cincinnati their fourth power play of the game. Off a blocked initial shot, Sam Stevens (10) scored on his own rebound on a sliding puck that solved Samuel Jonsson.

With his goal, Stevens recorded his second power play goal of the season and his first game-winning goal of the year. Cincinnati would hold on off the heels of a 36-save performance by Ken Appleby.

The Cyclones are now 10-2-0-0 when scoring a goal on the power play and going perfect on the kill, including a 6-0-0-0 record on the road. Cincinnati is now 7-1-0-0 when scoring a power play goal on the road as well.

Cincinnati will return to home ice tomorrow as they rebrand for one night only. The Cyclones will become the "Cincinnati 3-Ways" for their One Night Rebrand, in collaboration with Skyline Chili. The 3-Ways will host the Kalamazoo Wings tomorrow night at 7:35 p.m. ET and the game will be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM







