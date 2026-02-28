Stingrays Blank Savannah, 4-0
Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
South Carolina Stingrays goaltender Seth Eisele makes a stop against the Savannah Ghost Pirates
(South Carolina Stingrays)
SAVANNAH, G.A. - Goaltender Seth Eisele stopped all 29 shots he faced, and the South Carolina Stingrays scored four goals to shut out the Savannah Ghost Pirates, 4-0, on Friday night at Enmarket Arena.
South Carolina (33-18-1-0) had early chances to open the scoring, but Savannah (26-21-3-1) netminder Vinnie Purpura was sharp, stopping five shots in the first six minutes. Stingrays goaltender Seth Eisele matched him, turning aside multiple Ghost Pirates opportunities in the opening frame.
In the final minutes of the first period, both teams traded chances before the Stingrays broke through. Simon Pinard wired home his team-leading 22nd goal with 18 seconds remaining to give South Carolina a 1-0 lead heading into the second.
The Stingrays wasted no time adding to their lead in the second. South Carolina went to the power play just 33 seconds in, and Kyler Kupka made the Ghost Pirates pay eight seconds later. Kupka drove the net and tucked home a backhand to double the Stingrays' lead to 2-0.
Savannah pressed for a response, but Eisele and the Stingrays kept the Ghost Pirates' offense at bay. With less than seven minutes left in the period, South Carolina added to its lead. Stan Cooley knocked home a rebound to extend the advantage to 3-0.
In the third, South Carolina added another goal just over six-and-a-half minutes in. Zac Funk cleaned up a rebound to give the Stingrays a 4-0 lead with 13:28 remaining in regulation.
With a four-goal lead, South Carolina killed off multiple penalties down the stretch, and Eisele remained perfect in net as the Stingrays secured a 4-0 shutout of the Ghost Pirates.
Eisele stopped all 29 shots he faced, earning his third shutout of the season and the sixth of his professional career. Cooley, Funk, Pinard, and Romain Rodzinski each recorded multi-point games in the victory.
The Stingrays wrap up their season series with the Jacksonville Icemen tomorrow night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
____
South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday, March 1st, against the Savannah Ghost Pirates for Marvel© Day presented by ServPro of Greater North Charleston at 3:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays goaltender Seth Eisele makes a stop against the Savannah Ghost Pirates
ECHL Stories from February 27, 2026
- Tahoe Responds with 3-1 Win over Grizzlies in Penultimate Matchup - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Gargoyles Win Back-to-Back, Topping Norfolk, 5-3 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Icemen Earn a Point in Wild 6-5 Shootout Loss at Atlanta - Jacksonville Icemen
- Preview: Royals vs. Swamp Rabbits, February 28th- Game 52/72 - Reading Royals
- Gladiators Best Icemen in 6-5 Shootout Thriller - Atlanta Gladiators
- Sibell Shuts out Rush as Hooker Lights Lamp Twice for Westreet Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Fuel Defeat Heartlanders, 5-2, on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Murphy Reaches 1,000 Saves, Rush Shut out in Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Michel Nets Two, Royals Take Opener against Swamp Rabbits, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Railers Tame Lions in 2-1 Road Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- McKay Stops 35 in Toledo - Bloomington Bison
- Wheeling Whips Wings, 7-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Win Close Battle, Edge Komets 2-1 on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Blank Savannah, 4-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Fall in Greensboro, Drop Second Straight to Gargoyles - Norfolk Admirals
- Goaltenders Duel Goes to Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- Lions Fall 2-1 in Affiliation Game - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Walleye Rally for a 4-2 Win to Start Weekend Homestand - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Lose to Nailers Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in First Game of Road Trip in Reading - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Heartlanders' Point Streak Halted at Indy, 5-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Mariners Power Through Thunder for Sixth Straight Win - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Win Streak Ends in 5-0 Loss to Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Blank Ghost Pirates 4-0 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- ECHL Transactions - February 27 - ECHL
- South Carolina Acquires Cole Beamin from Fort Wayne - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Add Caleb Price on ATO, Claim James Hardie off Waivers - Norfolk Admirals
- Blades Trade Kurtis Henry to Cincinnati - Florida Everblades
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Forward Spencer Kersten from the Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Austin Roest Reassigned from Milwaukee to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 27, 2026 - Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Seventh Annual Barnes Award Goes to Deputy Chief Ben Harris - Maine Mariners
- Knight Monsters Add Forward Keanan Stewart to Roster - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Game Notes: February 27, 2026 at Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Another Battle Tonight in KC - Allen Americans
- Fizer's Three-Point Night Leads Everblades to 4-1 Win - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.