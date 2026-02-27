Game Day Preview: Another Battle Tonight in KC

Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans left wing Hank Crone

Independence, Missouri - The Allen Americans (27-19-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), hope to even their series tonight against the Kansas City Mavericks (41-8-1-1) at 7:05 PM.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: March 6th vs. Tulsa, 7:10 PM

Comparing Allen and KC

Allen Americans

Overall: 27-19-5-0

Home: 15-7-2-0

Away: 12-12-3-0

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (50) Brayden Watts

Goals: (22) Danny Katic

Power Play Goals: (7) Danny Katic

Assists: (34) Sam Sedley and Hank Crone

Power Play Assists: (21) Sam Sedley

+/- (+14) Sam Sedley

PIM's (85) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Kansas City Mavericks:

Overall: 41-8-1-1

Home: 22-6-0-0

Away: 19-2-1-1

Last 10: 10-0-0-0

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Points: (65) Marcus Crawford

Goals: (23) Jackson Jutting

Power Play Goals: (9) David Cotton

Assists: (53) Marcus Crawford

Power Play Assists: (23) Marcus Crawford

+/- (+48) Marcus Crawford

PIM's (83) Marcus Crawford

Americans Notables

Fight to the Finish: The Americans lost a close battle in Kansas City on Wednesday night dropping a 4-3 contest to the Mavericks. Brayden Watts came close to tying the score in the final minute of regulation. The Americans held KC to just 24 shots on goal outshooting them by nine (33-24). Ty Prefontaine (6), Sam Stange (6) and Jake Chiasson (2) all scored for the Americans. The third period was filled with trips to the penalty box with six total calls. Three for each side. The Americans went 1-for-6 on the power play. while KC was 2-for-5. The two shots total by the Mavericks in the third period were the fewest by an opponent this season.

Head-to-Head: The Americans are 0-4 this season against the Kansas City Mavericks. 0-2 at Cable Dahmer Arena. Michael Gildon and Brayden Watts lead the Americans in scoring against Kansas City with three points each.

Power Play Numbers: The Americans went 1-for-6 on Wednesday night and rank eighth overall in the ECHL on the power play at 20.9 % (40-for-191). Danny Katic leads the Americans with seven Power Play goals.

McAuley on the Trip: Colby McAuley, who missed Wednesday night's game with a lower body injury, is expected to make his return to the Allen lineup tonight. In 43 games this season he has 29 points (17 goals and 12 assists).

Another One-Goal Game: The Americans played in their fourth straight one-goal game on Wednesday night and are 8-5-5 in one-goal games this season.

Another Watts Milestone: With a pair of assists on Wednesday night, Brayden Watts reached the 300-point club for his professional career. Watts leads the Americans in scoring this season with 50 points (17 goals and 33 assists).

