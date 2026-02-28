Americans Look to Win the Series Tonight in KC
Independence, Missouri - The Allen Americans (28-19-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), look to win the series tonight and secure their second consecutive victory against the Kansas City Mavericks (41-8-2-1) at 6:05 PM.
Allen Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST
Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels
Next Home Game: March 6th vs. Tulsa, 7:10 PM
Comparing Allen and KC
Allen Americans
Overall: 28-19-5-0
Home: 15-7-2-0
Away: 13-12-3-0
Last 10: 6-3-1-0
Allen Americans Leaders:
Points: (52) Brayden Watts
Goals: (22) Danny Katic
Power Play Goals: (7) Danny Katic
Assists: (35) Brayden Watts
Power Play Assists: (21) Sam Sedley
+/- (+14) Sam Sedley
PIM's (85) Braidan Simmons-Fischer
Kansas City Mavericks:
Overall: 41-8-2-1
Home: 22-6-1-0
Away: 19-2-1-1
Last 10: 9-0-1-0
Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:
Points: (67) Marcus Crawford
Goals: (23) Jackson Jutting
Power Play Goals: (10) David Cotton
Assists: (55) Marcus Crawford
Power Play Assists: (25) Marcus Crawford
+/- (+48) Marcus Crawford
PIM's (85) Marcus Crawford
Americans Notables
Streak Buster: The Americans ended the Kansas City Mavericks long home winning streak at 16 games with a 2-1 overtime victory on Friday night in Missouri. Kansas City took a 1-0 lead to the third period, but the Americans were not to be denied. Sam Stange's power play goal, his seventh goal of the season at 4:51 of the third period tied the game at 1-1. The two teams would need overtime to settle this goaltending battle. Kansas City forward Casey Carreau was given a hooking minor at 2:57 of the overtime period setting up an Americans Power Play. Michael Gildon had the answer as he would end the game at the 4:58 mark of OT on a pass from Colton Hargrove. It was Gildon's 14th goal of the season and fourth power play goal of the year.
Head-to-Head: The Americans are 1-4 this season against the Kansas City Mavericks. They are 1-2 at Cable Dahmer Arena. Tonight is the final road matchup in the season series. The two teams will face off one more time in DFW in April.
Power Play Numbers: The Americans went 2-for-9 on the power play on Friday night. The nine power play chances were the most for the Americans in a game this season. Danny Katic leads Allen with seven power play goals. Sam Sedley leads the Americans with 22 power play points.
Number 100: Friday night marked the 100th professional game for Quinn Warmuth. The second-year defenseman has played all 100 games with the Americans.
Another One-Goal Game: The Americans played in their fifth straight one-goal game on Friday night and are 9-5-5 in one-goal games this season.
Anania Loaned: The Americans loaned defenseman Andre Anania to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League. In 49 games this season he has 27 points.
Overtime: The Americans won their third overtime game of the season on Friday night. That was their fourth overtime game in their last five games.
