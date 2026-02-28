Rush Game Notes: February 28, 2026 at Tulsa Oilers

(TULSA, Okla.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, shift their series with the Tulsa Oilers to the BOK Center for the middle game. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. MST on Saturday at the BOK Center.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush could not find the back of the net in a 2-0 loss to the Tulsa Oilers at WeStreet Ice Center on Friday. Tulsa's Jonny Hooker scored twice early in the third period for the only scoring in the game. Those were Hooker's first two professional goals. Jake Sibell made 32 saves for his first professional shutout. The Rush came out flying in the first period and outshot the Oilers, 14-4, but failed to score. Tulsa played a better second period, then made Rapid City pay in the third. Blake Bennett took six shots on goal, as did Ryan Wagner, who was denied on a point-blank chance late in regulation. Rapid City's penalty kill was a perfect 2-for-2, while for the third time in the month of February, the Rush's improved power play did not touch the ice.

COULDN'T CAPITALIZE EARLY

The Rush did everything but score in a dominant first period, outshooting Tulsa by 10 and rarely having to defend in their zone. However, the buzzer sounded with no goals up on the board, a tax the Rush would pay later in the game.

MURPHY REACHES 1,000

Connor Murphy hit a milestone during the third period when he made his 1000th save of the season. Murphy, who finished 25-for-27, has made 1,096 stops between Rapid City and Calgary. Rush goaltending is 7th in the league with a .913 save percentage this season, and Murphy's .917 mark leads the group. If he finishes at that level, he would pass Adam Carlson for the highest save percentage in the team's ECHL history.

TOUGH PILL TO SWALLOW

While Friday's game was by no means the team's worst performance of the season, there is no sugarcoating: the Rush were blanked by the lowest team in the ECHL. Tulsa has won just eight games in their last 38 but looks for a series win tonight. The Oilers have not won a Mountain Division series since December.

SO LONG, FEBRUARY

With just hours remaining in the month of February, the Rush have an opportunity to clinch a winning month. All they have to do is pick up a point against the Oilers tonight.

HE BROUGHT IT BACK

After battling through a slower start than he would have liked, Blake Bennett is back to scoring goals at a rate we're more accustomed to. On Black Hills Brawl Night, Bennett sniped home the first goal of the game and brought back his stick-over-the-head celebration for the first time in months, a great sign that #91 has found his confidence.

BACK AT THE BOK

Last night was the first regular season ECHL game played at WeStreet Ice Center, the Oilers' practice rink and home of the Tulsa Jr. Oilers NA3HL team. A capacity crowd of 1,026 was announced. Now, the series shifts back to the BOK Center, the largest-capacity building in the league with 17,096 seats.

