South Carolina Edges Jacksonville, 3-2, in Overtime

Published on February 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, F.L. - While shorthanded in overtime, South Carolina goaltender Seth Eisele denied two point-blank chances from Jacksonville, keeping the Stingrays alive. Minutes later, the offense rewarded its netminder as Josh Wilkins buried the game-winner, lifting the South Carolina Stingrays to a 3-2 overtime victory over the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Jacksonville (19-25-6-1) opened the scoring early in the first period when Craig Martin gave the Icemen a 1-0 lead less than five minutes in. South Carolina (34-18-1-0) responded nearly ten minutes later, settling into the game and finding the equalizer.

Jordan Klimek, playing in his 200th career ECHL game, snapped a shot from the point past Jacksonville netminder Michael Bullion, tying the game at one with 5:52 left in the opening frame.

In the second period, both sides generated chances on the power play, but South Carolina carried momentum from its opportunity to take the lead. Just nine seconds after the advantage expired, Zac Funk cleaned up a loose puck in the slot to give the Stingrays their first lead of the night, 2-1.

Jacksonville responded less than a minute later, as Ryan Pitoscia tied the game with 6:41 remaining in the second period.

Over the final 20 minutes of regulation, the Stingrays were forced to kill off multiple penalties, including four consecutive minutes midway through the period. The penalty kill stood tall to keep the game tied at two, sending South Carolina to overtime for the second straight Saturday.

The penalty kill was called upon again in the extra frame when Charlie Combs was called for hooking, and the Icemen pushed for the winner. Late in the kill, Jacksonville generated two prime chances to end it, but Stingrays goaltender Seth Eisele turned them both aside to extend the game.

Less than a minute after the penalty kill expired, Josh Wilkins forced a turnover in the offensive zone and blasted home the game-winner, lifting the Stingrays past the Icemen, 3-2.

The victory marked the Stingrays' seventh overtime win of the season. Eisele earned his 16th win of the year and has now won seven of his last eight appearances.







