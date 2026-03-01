Knight Monsters Close Rivalry against Grizzlies with 4-1 Road Victory
Published on February 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Golden Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, defeated the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday night 4-1 to secure a win in the final matchup between the two teams.
Both teams were kept off the scoresheet in the first period as Tahoe's Jordan Papirny and Utah's Hunter Miska both pitched shutouts through 20.
In the second period, Tahoe found the back of the net as Devon Paliani scored his 24th goal of the season to put the Knight Monsters up 1-0. Samuel Mayer would add on to the lead with his 12th, and Connor Marritt found the back of the net for his fifth goal of the season, and Tahoe took a 3-0 lead into the final period.
In the third, Utah's Yaroslav Yevdokimov ended the shutout bid for Papirny to make it 3-1, but Papirny would stand tall for the remainder of the game, stopping 39 of 40 Utah shots. After Jordan Gustafson added an empty net goal, the Knight Monsters closed the book on this Mountain Division rivalry with a 4-1 victory.
The Knight Monsters are back in action on Friday, March 6, as they battle with the league-leading Kansas City Mavericks on the road in Missouri. Puck drop is at 5:05 pm PT, with pregame coverage going live at 4:55 pm PT.
The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, to take on the Kansas City Mavericks for Pucks and Paws Knight at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com
#DareToDescend
