Tahoe Responds with 3-1 Win over Grizzlies in Penultimate Matchup

Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Golden Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, defeated the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night 3-1.

In the first period, the Knight Monsters' fourth line scored in their second straight game as Jake Durflinger found the back of the net off of assists from CJ Valerian and Ben Lindberg to make it 1-0 Knight Monsters after 20 minutes of play.

In the middle period, Trent Swick scored his 19th of the year to make it 2-0 Tahoe, but Utah would get on the board thanks to a power-play goal from Reilly Connors, and the Knight Monsters would take a 2-1 lead into the final frame.

In the third, Jake McGrew scored the only goal of the period as he showed off his speed on a pretty play to give Tahoe a 3-1 lead, and an eventual victory.

Jordan Papirny played lights out in net, as he stopped 26 of 27 Utah shots in the victory.

The Knight Monsters are back in action on Saturday, February 28, to take on the Utah Grizzlies for the final time in franchise history. Puck drop is at 6:10 pm PT, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 pm PT.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, to take on the Kansas City Mavericks for Pucks and Paws Knight at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

