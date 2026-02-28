Tahoe Responds with 3-1 Win over Grizzlies in Penultimate Matchup
Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Golden Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, defeated the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night 3-1.
In the first period, the Knight Monsters' fourth line scored in their second straight game as Jake Durflinger found the back of the net off of assists from CJ Valerian and Ben Lindberg to make it 1-0 Knight Monsters after 20 minutes of play.
In the middle period, Trent Swick scored his 19th of the year to make it 2-0 Tahoe, but Utah would get on the board thanks to a power-play goal from Reilly Connors, and the Knight Monsters would take a 2-1 lead into the final frame.
In the third, Jake McGrew scored the only goal of the period as he showed off his speed on a pretty play to give Tahoe a 3-1 lead, and an eventual victory.
Jordan Papirny played lights out in net, as he stopped 26 of 27 Utah shots in the victory.
The Knight Monsters are back in action on Saturday, February 28, to take on the Utah Grizzlies for the final time in franchise history. Puck drop is at 6:10 pm PT, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 pm PT.
The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, to take on the Kansas City Mavericks for Pucks and Paws Knight at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
#DareToDescend
ECHL Stories from February 27, 2026
- Tahoe Responds with 3-1 Win over Grizzlies in Penultimate Matchup - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Gargoyles Win Back-to-Back, Topping Norfolk, 5-3 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Icemen Earn a Point in Wild 6-5 Shootout Loss at Atlanta - Jacksonville Icemen
- Preview: Royals vs. Swamp Rabbits, February 28th- Game 52/72 - Reading Royals
- Gladiators Best Icemen in 6-5 Shootout Thriller - Atlanta Gladiators
- Sibell Shuts out Rush as Hooker Lights Lamp Twice for Westreet Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Fuel Defeat Heartlanders, 5-2, on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Murphy Reaches 1,000 Saves, Rush Shut out in Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Michel Nets Two, Royals Take Opener against Swamp Rabbits, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Railers Tame Lions in 2-1 Road Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- McKay Stops 35 in Toledo - Bloomington Bison
- Wheeling Whips Wings, 7-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Win Close Battle, Edge Komets 2-1 on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Blank Savannah, 4-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Fall in Greensboro, Drop Second Straight to Gargoyles - Norfolk Admirals
- Goaltenders Duel Goes to Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- Lions Fall 2-1 in Affiliation Game - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Walleye Rally for a 4-2 Win to Start Weekend Homestand - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Lose to Nailers Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in First Game of Road Trip in Reading - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Heartlanders' Point Streak Halted at Indy, 5-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Mariners Power Through Thunder for Sixth Straight Win - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Win Streak Ends in 5-0 Loss to Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Blank Ghost Pirates 4-0 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- ECHL Transactions - February 27 - ECHL
- South Carolina Acquires Cole Beamin from Fort Wayne - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Add Caleb Price on ATO, Claim James Hardie off Waivers - Norfolk Admirals
- Blades Trade Kurtis Henry to Cincinnati - Florida Everblades
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Forward Spencer Kersten from the Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Austin Roest Reassigned from Milwaukee to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 27, 2026 - Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Seventh Annual Barnes Award Goes to Deputy Chief Ben Harris - Maine Mariners
- Knight Monsters Add Forward Keanan Stewart to Roster - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Game Notes: February 27, 2026 at Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Another Battle Tonight in KC - Allen Americans
- Fizer's Three-Point Night Leads Everblades to 4-1 Win - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tahoe Knight Monsters Stories
- Tahoe Responds with 3-1 Win over Grizzlies in Penultimate Matchup
- Knight Monsters Add Forward Keanan Stewart to Roster
- Knight Monsters Goaltender Cameron Whitehead Reassigned to Silver Knights
- Knight Monsters Sign SPHL Forward Dawson McKinney
- Knight Monsters Fall in Road Series Opener to Grizzlies 8-3